Marias Technology Hired by Hospitality Insurance Group (HIG)

HIG comprises Hospitality Mutual Insurance Company and Hospitality Insurance Company

/EIN News/ -- COVINGTON, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Hospitality Insurance Group (HIG) of Southborough, Massachusetts, to provide testing and implementation services for its new core processing system. The agreement was effective July 1, 2019.



“Dick Welch and his team take a no-nonsense approach to their business,” said R. Christopher Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “They were very thorough in getting to know us. They asked a lot of questions. And they made certain they were comfortable with us before starting our working relationship. We look forward to helping them get the most out of their system.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will help ensure system requirements are complete, accurate, and clearly defined; upgrades and new functionality are implemented correctly; and testing is done thoroughly, including QA, regression, and UAT.

“Marias came highly recommended from the system vendor and from other Marias customers,” said Richard (Dick) E. Welch, Jr, President & CEO of HIG. “Given their high level of experience, we have an equally high level of confidence in them. Chris Haines and his team were very agreeable in everything we asked of them. This is a step forward for our company.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to gathering requirements and defining specifications. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com , email info@mariastechnology.com , or call 866-611-2212.

About Hospitality Insurance Group

Hospitality Insurance Group (HIG) provides commercial property, general liability, liquor liability, and excess liability (assault and battery and property damage) insurance to bars, taverns, restaurants, social clubs, liquor stores, caterers, and other qualified establishments in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Hospitality Mutual Insurance Company (HMIC) is a private, mutually owned insurance company operating in the state of Massachusetts. In 2010, HMIC formed Hospitality Insurance Company (HIC) to expand its reach to other states. For more information, please visit www.hospitality-mutual.com or call 877-366-1140.

