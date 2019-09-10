FTI Consulting Appoints Scott Moritz as a Senior Managing Director in the Global Risk & Investigations Practice

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Scott Moritz as a Senior Managing Director in the Global Risk & Investigations practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.



Mr. Moritz, who is based in New York, adds to FTI Consulting’s deep bench of talent in global risk and investigations. He brings more than 30 years of experience in consulting and law enforcement and will assist companies and legal counsel in managing the investigative response to emergent, event-driven issues and a range of compliance, corruption and regulatory matters.

“Scott brings a unique combination of strategic risk advisory, complex financial crime and corruption investigation and remediation experience to FTI Consulting,” said Andrew Rosini , Leader of the Global Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. “His background will give clients unique insights that will help them manage investigations and maintain compliance programs that will protect their freedom to operate.”

Mr. Moritz provides strategic advice to boards of directors, organizational leadership and outside counsel to identify and manage financial crime, bribery, corruption and money laundering risk. He has extensive experience advising on whistleblower matters, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, forensic accounting, and establishing and enhancing compliance programs and anti-corruption controls. Mr. Moritz also coordinates the activities of internal audit, compliance, legal, outside auditors, leadership and board committees in investigative and compliance remediation contexts.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Moritz was a Managing Director and Global Lead of Protiviti Forensic. He previously spent 10 years as a special agent with the FBI, where he was involved in a range of investigations, including money laundering, corruption, terrorism and asset forfeiture.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Moritz said, “I have known a number of people at FTI Consulting for many years and have always held the firm in high regard. Clients typically require a rapid response when it comes to investigative matters, and FTI Consulting’s depth and breadth of global resources allow teams to deploy quickly with the services they need to resolve complex matters. I am excited to begin working with my colleagues in the Global Risk & Investigations practice and across the broader FTI Consulting platform.”

The appointment of Mr. Moritz is the most recent addition to the Global Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. In July, Kenneth Jones joined as a Senior Managing Director , bringing more than 30 years of experience in federal law enforcement, consulting and leading fraud investigations and risk management at a global financial institution.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



