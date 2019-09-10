Goodfood Voted Canada’s Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today that it has been voted the “Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service” across Canada based on a survey conducted by BrandSpark International, a leading market research firm.



“We are extremely pleased and proud that Canadian consumers have clearly recognized the value and quality of Goodfood’s meal kit delivery service. We share this honor with our more than 1,800 dedicated and passionate employees. Over the past few years, we have placed significant effort in building market leading brand name recognition across Canada through our marketing campaigns and by providing our members with a strong value proposition that features delicious, affordable and easy-to-prepare meal solutions. This vote of confidence is important and supports our vision and unique position to change the way Canadians shop for their groceries,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood.

More than 6,900 Canadians determined the 2019 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards services and e-commerce winners through their unaided citations of service providers and e-commerce retailers they trust most within categories in which they are active consumers. BrandSpark researchers analyzed the responses and the reasons cited for trusting each service provider and e-commerce retailer. Results were ranked based on volume of mentions and if the difference between competing brands nationally was less than three percent ties were declared.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International uniquely combines real world consumer insights with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insights gets at the heart of WHAT consumers think, WHY they act the way they do, and HOW marketers need to respond in order to successfully grow their business. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major awards programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. As well, BrandSpark has created Shopper Army, a new consumer site which helps Canadian shoppers find great products and save money with cash back on purchases made on Amazon.ca and 60+ other retail partners, as well as a shopper community of product testers providing honest ratings and reviews. Visit www.ShopperArmy.ca.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, a second production facility in Calgary, Alberta and a third production facility in Montreal, Quebec. Goodfood had 200,000 active subscribers as of August 31, 2019. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors

Philippe Adam, Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca Media

Pierre Boucher, President

(514) 731-0000

pierre@maisonbrison.com

Jennifer McCaughey,

Vice-President, Investor Relations

(514) 731-0000

jennifer@maisonbrison.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.