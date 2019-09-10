Senet and SimplyCity Partner to Expand LoRaWAN® Network Connectivity and IoT Solutions in Australia

Partnership Helps Municipalities, Farms and Industries to Deliver Community, Environmental and Sustainability Benefits

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and PERTH, Australia, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms to enable global connectivity and network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a technology partnership with SimplyCity , an end-to-end IoT solution provider and systems integrator based in Australia.



SimplyCity provides smart city management solutions to Australian Councils for a variety of applications, including solar energy metering, control systems, optimized street lighting and pedestrian flow monitoring. By partnering with Senet for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) connectivity and device management services, SimplyCity is able to help their clients transform legacy monitoring systems to modern IoT solutions, delivering cost savings, usage optimization, increased energy efficiency and improved municipal planning.

"We selected Senet as our managed LoRaWAN network provider based upon their flexible coverage models, network planning and management capabilities, and reliable enterprise-level of service support," said Ram Kuppusamy, Director of SimplyCity. "This strategic partnership also allows us to take advantage of Senet’s vast ecosystem of certified sensor and gateway manufacturers from around the world."

In collaboration with Senet, SimplyCity is currently implementing an environmental monitoring solution in a Western Australian salt mine. This flagship project will set the global standard for industrial-grade IoT projects at remote locations under harsh conditions. Working closely with local farmers and governments, SimplyCity has also delivered several LoRaWAN-based agricultural productivity solutions under its SimplyFarm business unit and brand, and is enabling new data-driven critical infrastructure and asset management projects and services for communities, city planners and STEM school students through the deployment of a “Free to Use IoT Network”.

“We look forward to working with SimplyCity to provide IoT network connectivity and managed network services to support and scale customer IoT applications across many diverse markets,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “SimplyCity has proven expertise solving problems for municipalities, farms and industrial organizations by integrating and sharing critical sensor data. We are excited to be collaborating with SimplyCity to create and implement future IoT applications across Australia."

Senet provides LoRaWAN network coverage and connectivity readiness in over 80 countries through its Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) . In addition, Senet offers a full suite of network planning, deployment and management services to support on-demand network expansion based on the unique geographical and application-specific connectivity needs of its partners and customers. Sensor-enabled end devices certified for operation of the Senet network can be found in the Senet Marketplace .

About Senet, Inc.

A Founding and Contributing Member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation and supports an open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .

About SimplyCity Pty Ltd

SimplyCity is an Australian IoT end-to-end solutions provider and integrator for Smart City, Smart Farm and Smart Industry markets with proven IoT solutions that saves customers time and money with increased productivity and profitability. For more information visit: www.simplycity.net.au

