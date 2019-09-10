Safety Headgear Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Safety Headgear Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

September 10, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Safety Headgear Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Safety Headgear Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

Safety remains an important issue of concern in many different industries. Safety headgear is a key component of personal protective equipment (PPE). It helps in protecting the head against potential injuries. The safety headgear absorbs the mechanical shocks during accidents and prevents its penetration.

The use of safety headgear helps in improving the chances of survival of individuals in accident cases by limiting the injuries to the minimal level. Individuals working in hazardous environments where the risk of accidents exists need to wear the safety headgear to protect their head from potential injury. The main function of the headgear is to protect the head and brain from traumatic situations. It can safeguard the users against the impact of falling of heavy objects, hitting heavy objects, high temperature, electric shock, open flames, and much more.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M

MSA Safety

BAE Systems

Honeywell International

Dragerwerk

Kimberly-Clark

Ops-Core

Grolls

ArmorSource

MKU

ELMON

Unival

Argun

Market Dynamics

The increase in the expenditure in the defense sector is expected to drive the market growth. The increase in the military expenses of several countries for operations like research and development, maintenance, provision for armed forces, and military personnel are other factors responsible for the market growth of safety headgear. The government initiatives towards the personnel expenses, military equipment, and training of military personnel will further fuel the market growth. The increase in the number of accidents and the stringent regulations boost the growth of the safety headgear market in the coming years. The concerns related to the reuse of the safety gears are a potential limiting factor for market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global safety headgear market is divided based on product type, application, and region.

Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into bulletproof safety headgear, conventional safety headgear, and other products. Bulletproof safety headgear is the leading segment in the global market. The increase in cross-border terrorism, the prevalence of violence, and increased government focus towards safety issues are some of the important factors that account for the dominating market position of bulletproof headgears. The increasing threat towards transnational security is another driving factor in the leading position of the segment.

Based on the application, the safety headgear market is segmented into oil and gas, mining industry, military and law enforcement, construction, and other applications. The military and law enforcement is the leading market segment. The increase in the terrorist activities and the rise in the injury rates are responsible for the dominant position of the market segment.

Based on the region, the global market is subdivided into the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

Continued....

