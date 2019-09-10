Multiplex Assays Market Soaring at 6.6% CAGR to Procure $123.1 Million by 2026

The global market for multiplex assays is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026 and will reach $123.1 million by 2026, says a new report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, growth in implementation of multiplex assays to decrease the operation costs and increase in adoption of personalized medicines are the factors driving growth of the market. The report outlines the current status and the growth prospects of the global multiplex assays market for 2019-2026. Moreover, it offers exact data related to the size of market, sales volume, and revenue. The predictions featured in this report have been derived using proven research methods and standards.



This report offers an in-depth analysis of the Global Multiplex Assay Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Furthermore, the report segments the multiplex assays market based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the global multiplex assays market is segmented into:

Nucleic Acid-based Multiplex Assays

Protein-based Multiplex Assays

Others

Based on product, the global multiplex assays market is segmented into:



Multiplex Assay Reagents & Consumables

Multiplex Assay Instruments & Accessories

Multiplex Assay Software & Services

Based on technology, the multiplex assays market is segmented into:

Multiplex PCR

Multiplex Protein Microarray

Others

Based on applications, the multiplex assays market is segmented into:

Companion Diagnostics

Research & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Based on end users, the multiplex assays market is segmented into:



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies

Regionally, the global multiplex assays industry is segmented into:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

Apart from this, the report discusses the key players functioning in the market.

Some of the foremost players in the global multiplex assays sector are:

Luminex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abcam PLC

Seegene Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Besides these insights, the report discusses drivers and challenges in the global multiplex assays industry. It also presents an overview of competitive expansions such as developments, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global market.

This report is a document offering solutions to various critical questions that are significant for the industry shareholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. Besides this, the report helps in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Additionally, we strive to deliver a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients, on demand.

