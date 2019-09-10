There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,869 in the last 365 days.

Montenegro : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Montenegro

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

September 10, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The economy has grown strongly since 2015, bolstered by large investments and tourism. While the construction of the first phase of a major highway project has boosted growth, it has also raised government debt. To preserve fiscal sustainability, the authorities embarked on a medium-term adjustment strategy in 2017. The financial sector has been stable and two non-systemic banks were placed into bankruptcy this year.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/293

English

Publication Date:

September 10, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513513720/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MNNEA2019003

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

88

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.