Montenegro : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Montenegro

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

September 10, 2019

Download PDF.

The economy has grown strongly since 2015, bolstered by large investments and tourism. While the construction of the first phase of a major highway project has boosted growth, it has also raised government debt. To preserve fiscal sustainability, the authorities embarked on a medium-term adjustment strategy in 2017. The financial sector has been stable and two non-systemic banks were placed into bankruptcy this year.