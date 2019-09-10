Montenegro : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Montenegro
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
September 10, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The economy has grown strongly since 2015, bolstered by large investments and tourism. While the construction of the first phase of a major highway project has boosted growth, it has also raised government debt. To preserve fiscal sustainability, the authorities embarked on a medium-term adjustment strategy in 2017. The financial sector has been stable and two non-systemic banks were placed into bankruptcy this year.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/293
English
Publication Date:
September 10, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513513720/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MNNEA2019003
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
88
