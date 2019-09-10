Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market: Status, Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Electronic design automation software has finely replaced the monotonous drawing of circuit board and electronic parts using tangible devices such as photo plotter. Currently, the growing inclination of engineers towards electronic design automation software due to its ability to eliminate manual error, and identify bugs and defects in designs of electronics are underlining factors that are expected to promote the growth of the worldwide market of electronic design automation software. Standardization and streamlining the creation process of circuit boards and chips are merits of the software that are likely to work in favor of the market.

The semiconductor and consumer electronics are high consumers of electronic design automation software. A plethora of application of semiconductors and high sales volume of digital gadgets are strongly augmenting the fast-paced expansion of these industries. Hence, these factors are expected to gain momentum for the electronic design automation software market. Other high cash industries such as automotive, defense and aerospace, and healthcare are prominent end-user of the market, which, in turn is expected to spur its growth.

Segmentation Overview

The worldwide market of electronic design automation software has been studied based on two broad categories. They are application and type. On considering the application category, the market has been segmented into Memory Management Units and Microprocessors & Controllers, and others. As microprocessors and controllers score maximum sales, the market is expected to thrive on a healthy growth rate. Large-scale use of memory management units can generate sizable revenue for the market. Based on the product type, the global market has been classified into CAE, SIP, and MCM. Availability of high effective electronic design automation software can surge the market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The electronic design automation software market growth pattern has been studied across key regions that include; Europe, Americas, Middle East & Africa, and APAC. United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil are regions where the North America market growth has been examined. In Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Korea, China, Southeast Asia, and India are key region where the scope for the market growth has been assessed. Germany, Russia, Spain, UK, Italy, and France are sub-segments of Europe and Turkey, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, and GCC Countries are sib-segments of the MEA segment. Extensive construction activities, rapid industrialization, and intensifying urban population density are surging sales of consumer electronics that is expected to gain traction for the APAC market.

Market Competitive Landscape

Vennsa Technologies, Mentor Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Altium LLC Synopsis, Inc. Silvaco, and Inc. ANSYS, Inc. are some of the popular companies that are functional in the global electronic design automation software market. Modern business strategies are well derived, when a detailed understanding of the market can be obtained. The report holds accounts of history, trends, and proficient forecast of activities of key players that help in comprehending the market’s competitive landscape. Interpreting the rising competition and bonding among reputed companies are likely to assist in spotting several growth vents of the market.

