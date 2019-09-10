Computer Numerical Control (NCN) Machines: Worldwide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Numerical Control Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Lathe Machine, Milling Machine), By End Use (Automotive, Power & Energy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global computer numerical control machines market size is expected to reach USD 100.86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2025.



The increasing need for reducing the operating costs, manpower, and errors in the components has led to the growth of automation and CNC machines.



Technological advancements are driving the use of CNC machines for developing the most intricate models/components with a definitive finish. This has subsequently led to a rise in the implementation of CNC technology in lathe, milling, laser, grinding, and welding machines. The integration of CNC machines with Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) is instrumental in reducing the time required for manufacturing of workpieces and enabling hassle-free production of components.



The commercial demand for advanced compact size CNC machines with automatic tool changers and multi axis machining technology, is on rise. Numerous large manufacturing units and plants are increasingly adopting CNC lathes to perform cutting, drilling, knurling, deformation, facing, and turning operations, among others.



Various milling tools are being introduced in the market, for instance, the Poly Crystalline Diamond (PCD) tools and solid carbide tools. These tools offer increased efficiency and versatility while performing operations at the shop floor. The new tools also offer durability, resistance towards high temperatures, and enable better machining with reduction in vibrations, wear, and noise.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Milling machines is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing type segment, expanding at the highest CAGR of 9.7% over the next six years, owing to features such as multi-functionality and reduced time requirements of these machines

Automotive segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.7% over the next six years, attributed to growing demand to produce components with fine finish in less time

Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, attributed to the increasing number of manufacturing units in the region



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 CNC Machines Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global CNC Machines Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market - Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 CNC Machines Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 CNC Machines Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Demand for higher productivity and reduction in down time

3.4.1.2 Growing demand for reduction of operating costs

3.4.1.3 Increasing demand for mass production from industrial sector

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 High purchasing and maintenance costs of the CNC machines

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 CNC Machines Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

3.6.1 North America market share analysis

3.6.2 Europe challenge market share analysis

3.7 CNC Machines Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 CNC Machines Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Type Outlook

4.1 CNC Machines Market Share by Type, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Lathe Machines

4.3 Milling Machines

4.4 Laser Machines

4.5 Grinding Machines

4.6 Welding Machines

4.7 Winding Machines

4.8 Others



Chapter 5 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines End Use Outlook

5.1 CNC Machines Market Share by End Use, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Aerospace & Defense

5.4 Construction Equipment

5.5 Power & Energy

5.6 Industrial

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Regional Outlook

6.1 CNC Machines Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Amera Seiki

DMG Mori Co., Ltd.

Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation

Datron AG

FANUC Corporation

Haas Automation, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Okuma Corporation

Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL)

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Ellison Technologies, Inc.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6edld

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.