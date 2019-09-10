Stunning Images Taken of Joaquin Phoenix Studying Vegan Display at St George Station

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joaquin Phoenix’s September 9th visit to the BeFairBeVegan displays was magnificently captured by award-winning Toronto photographer, author, and sought-after speaker Jo-Anne McArthur.



The Oscar-nominated actor appeared at St George Station just hours before receiving the Toronto International Film Festival‘s first Tribute Actor Award alongside Meryl Streep. Phoenix’s surprise appearance stopped foot traffic during rush hour at St. George Station, where the BeFairBeVegan message is set to be broadcast for four weeks, along with a host of other ads across a broad range of media throughout the city, spanning eight weeks in total.

The St George display has been described by BlogTo as:

“gripping and almost painful to take in… Photos of frightened animals are interspersed with true, horrific facts about the industries that exploit them, as well as powerful phrases such as ‘Imagine being born to be destroyed’ and ‘Imagine losing every one of your babies.’”

As a passionate vegan, Phoenix has frequently lent his celebrity to support the cause of animal rights, expressing his support for BeFairBeVegan as early as 2016, when the campaign first launched in New York City.

From BFBV Communications Director Angel Flinn:

“Joaquin’s veganism is a real-life application of the same dedication to honesty and authenticity that he brings to his craft, characterized by his willingness to lay bare his raw, unmasked humanity for literally all the world to see. What makes Joaquin the finest actor of his generation is his absolute commitment to the sincerity we can feel when watching him perform. As a person of integrity, he clearly recognizes his connection with the voice of his conscience to be the very heart of his humanity. Seen in this light, it is clear why he is willing to be so gracious in taking time out from what must be a grueling publicity schedule to stand in solidarity with the victims of the human desire for animal products.”

BeFairBeVegan’s Toronto chapter is running concurrently with a second phase recently launched in Montréal, following similar media takeovers in major cities including New York City, Seattle and Melbourne, where the ads prompted strong public reactions and even a last-minute rejection as a result of their unapologetic approach to the issue of animal use by humans.

BeFairBeVegan is an animal justice campaign run by the Colorado-based non-profit of the same name.

To learn more about its current or former media campaigns , visit BeFairBeVegan.com .

Caged Phoenix stares down the camera, challenging viewers to "Imagine Being Born To Be Caged." Stairway Mural Foot traffic comes to a standstill behind Phoenix as he stops to consider BFBV's powerful wall mural at St. George Station



