President to deliver a speech at Investing in Africa Forum

Brazzaville, ANGOLA, September 10 - The Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, is delivering a speech this Tuesday, in Brazzaville, at the 5th "Investing in Africa" Forum (FIA5), taking place from 10 to 12, in the Congolese capital.,

Joao Lourenço arrived Monday in Brazzaville from Doha, the capital city of Qatar, where he held a 48-hour state visit, marked by the signing of various cooperation agreements, and a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of air and maritime transport.

His visit to Brazzaville is a response to an invitation from his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou Nguesso to participate in the FIA5, dedicated to promoting economic diversification and job creation in African countries.

Jointly organized by the governments of Congo and China and the World Bank (WB), the meeting aims to facilitate the sharing of experiences in mobilizing private sector investment, alongside public sector efforts to stimulate economic activity.

Organizers see the diversification of African economies and job creation as “crucial” for the future of the African continent, whose population is described as the youngest and fastest growing in the world.

The AIF was set up in 2015 as an international platform to promote multilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in Africa, bringing together various actors and representatives from the public and private sectors of China and Africa, international and regional organizations, development partners and think tanks.

The first edition took place in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa in June 2015, the second in the Chinese city of Guangzhou in September 2016. Senegal (Dakar) hosted the third in September 2017 and the fourth edition took place in September last year in Changsha (China).

