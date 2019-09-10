Global Bleaching Agents Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Analysis on Azodicarbonamide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ascorbic Acid, Acetone Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide, and Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bleaching Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bleaching agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



How has the global bleaching agents market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global bleaching agents industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bleaching agents industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bleaching agents industry?

What is the structure of the global bleaching agents industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bleaching agents industry?

What are the profit margins in the global bleaching agents industry?

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global bleaching agents market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The extensive application of bleaching agents across industries such as textile and paper is the key factor driving the growth of the market.



Furthermore, in the food and beverage industry, they are used in the preparation of bakery dough for improving its structure and increasing elasticity. These agents are also used as an additive in flour to decolor the yellowish appearance of the raw mill flour and make it ready for market supply.



In addition to this, they are widely used for sanitizing swimming pools and play a crucial role in purifying water to make it suitable for drinking. As a result, increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants by governments of several countries, along with the introduction of chlorine-free or green bleaching agents with low chemical residue and emissions, are contributing significantly to the market growth.



Bleaching agents also find wide utilization in the cosmetic and beauty industry in hair dyes and teeth whitening products, and in the chemical industry as an oxidizing agent.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bleaching Agents Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Form

5.5 Market Breakup End-user Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Azodicarbonamide

6.2 Hydrogen Peroxide

6.3 Ascorbic Acid

6.4 Acetone Peroxide

6.5 Chlorine Dioxide

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Powder

7.2 Liquid



8 Market Breakup by End-user Industry

8.1 Pulp & Paper

8.2 Textile

8.3 Construction

8.4 Electrical & Electronics

8.5 Water Treatment

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research & Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-use



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BASF

14.3.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals

14.3.3 Evonik

14.3.4 Solvay

14.3.5 AkzoNobel

14.3.6 Hawkins Inc.

14.3.7 Siemer Milling

14.3.8 Peroxychem

14.3.9 Supraveni Chemicals

14.3.10 Spectrum Chemicals

14.3.11 Engrain

14.3.12 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals

14.3.13 Unilever

14.3.14 The Procter & Gamble Company

14.3.15 The Clorox Company



