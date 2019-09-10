Dried Soup Market Projected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2024 - Introduction of Value-added Gluten-free & Organic Variants to Increase Product Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dried Soup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dried soup market was worth US$ 11.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.



Rising working population and hectic lifestyles have left negligible time for preparing a balanced and nutritious meal. Consequently, the demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods is experiencing a significant increase across the globe. These foods cater to both the nutritional needs and diversified tastes of consumers. Furthermore, the introduction of value-added gluten-free and organic variants of dried soup is expected to increase product demand.



Additionally, the expansion of organized distribution channels such as grocery and convenience stores, along with several online grocery portals, has enhanced the product accessibility. Apart from this, innovative product packaging with the required nutritional information and other health benefits also helps in persuading the consumers to buy dried soup.



Other factors contributing to the market growth include rising disposable income and expenditure capacity, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dried Soup Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Preparation

5.6 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Dehydrated Dried Soup

6.2 Instant Dried Soup



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Vegetarian Soup

7.2 Non-Vegetarian Soup



8 Market Breakup by Preparation

8.1 Regular

8.2 Organic



9 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

9.1 Cups

9.2 Pouches

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2 Convenience Stores

10.3 Grocery Stores

10.4 Direct Sales

10.5 Online Stores

10.6 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis

15.1 Key Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Margin Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Associated British Foods

16.3.2 B&G Foods

16.3.3 Baxters Food Group

16.3.4 Campbell Soup

16.3.5 Subo Foods

16.3.6 Frontier Soups

16.3.7 General Mills

16.3.8 Hain Celestial

16.3.9 House Foods Group

16.3.10 Kraft Heinz

16.3.11 Kroger

16.3.12 Nestle

16.3.13 Nissin Foods

16.3.14 NK Hurst Company

16.3.15 Unilever

16.3.16 Premier Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q54b2c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.