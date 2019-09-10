Dried Soup Market Projected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2024 - Introduction of Value-added Gluten-free & Organic Variants to Increase Product Demand
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dried Soup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dried soup market was worth US$ 11.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.
Rising working population and hectic lifestyles have left negligible time for preparing a balanced and nutritious meal. Consequently, the demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods is experiencing a significant increase across the globe. These foods cater to both the nutritional needs and diversified tastes of consumers. Furthermore, the introduction of value-added gluten-free and organic variants of dried soup is expected to increase product demand.
Additionally, the expansion of organized distribution channels such as grocery and convenience stores, along with several online grocery portals, has enhanced the product accessibility. Apart from this, innovative product packaging with the required nutritional information and other health benefits also helps in persuading the consumers to buy dried soup.
Other factors contributing to the market growth include rising disposable income and expenditure capacity, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Dried Soup Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Preparation
5.6 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Dehydrated Dried Soup
6.2 Instant Dried Soup
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Vegetarian Soup
7.2 Non-Vegetarian Soup
8 Market Breakup by Preparation
8.1 Regular
8.2 Organic
9 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
9.1 Cups
9.2 Pouches
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.2 Convenience Stores
10.3 Grocery Stores
10.4 Direct Sales
10.5 Online Stores
10.6 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
15.1 Key Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Margin Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Associated British Foods
16.3.2 B&G Foods
16.3.3 Baxters Food Group
16.3.4 Campbell Soup
16.3.5 Subo Foods
16.3.6 Frontier Soups
16.3.7 General Mills
16.3.8 Hain Celestial
16.3.9 House Foods Group
16.3.10 Kraft Heinz
16.3.11 Kroger
16.3.12 Nestle
16.3.13 Nissin Foods
16.3.14 NK Hurst Company
16.3.15 Unilever
16.3.16 Premier Foods
