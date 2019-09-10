Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Key Driving Factors & Challenges, Lucrative Segments, Leading Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Corporate Meeting Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online corporate meeting services market was worth US$ 4.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 7.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.



How has the global online corporate meeting services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global online corporate meeting services industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the meeting type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global online corporate meeting services industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global online corporate meeting services industry?

What is the structure of the global online corporate meeting services industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global online corporate meeting services industry?

The rising trend of globalization, along with the high internet penetration rate, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. These trends have led to the emergence of the virtual workspace, which is gaining immense preference across the globe, owing to its flexibility.



The online corporate meeting service forms an integral part of virtual workspaces where one can instantly collaborate on projects, share their knowledge base and utilize mobile and cloud computing facilities. This also assists in reducing the transportation costs and travel time associated with in-person meetings as well as providing work-time flexibility.



Furthermore, the ongoing trend of information technology (IT) consumerization, including increasing adoption of video and mobile conferencing among small and medium-sized organizations to effectively perform daily operations, is also fostering the demand for these services across the globe. Additionally, improved user experience, product simplification, smart workflow mechanisms of web conferencing and reduced operational costs of the organizations are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth.



