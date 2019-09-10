Global Camping Tent Market Projected to Record a CAGR of Approx 4% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping Tent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global camping tent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



How has the global camping tent market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global camping tent industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tent type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tent capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tent end use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global camping tent industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global camping tent industry?

What is the structure of the global camping tent industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global camping tent industry?

The growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities among individuals to de-stress from the hectic lifestyle is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumers are becoming more health conscious in response to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases that are caused due to the lack of physical activities.



Additionally, the demand for camping tents is also driven by the aggressive promotion of various outdoor activities through travel blogs and websites that promote traveling and camping at off-beat locations. Also, vendors and manufacturers are focusing on producing useful camping tents that cater to the diversified demands of the consumer. Features such as fire and water-resistance and compact designs along with inflatable and light-weight variants have also enhanced the product demand among consumers.



Moreover, the easy availability of camping tents through organized distribution channels, such as specialty sporting goods stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Camping Tent Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Tent Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Tent Capacity

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Tent Type

6.1 Tunnel Tent

6.2 Dome Tent

6.3 Geodesic Tent

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Tent Capacity

7.1 One Person

7.2 Two Persons

7.3 Three or More Persons



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Recreational Activities

8.2 Military and Civil

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AMG GROUP

15.3.2 Hilleberg

15.3.3 Newell Brands

15.3.4 Johnson Outdoors Inc.

15.3.5 Oase Outdoors

15.3.6 Big Agnes

15.3.7 Exxel Outdoors

15.3.8 NEMO Equipment

15.3.9 Sports Direct International

15.3.10 Simex Outdoor International

15.3.11 Skandika

15.3.12 Snugpak

15.3.13 VF Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7l63mh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.