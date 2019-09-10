Outlook on the World Market for Diabetic Food (2019-2024): Segment Breakdown, Degree of Competition, Profit Margins, Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetic food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global diabetic food market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The global diabetic food market size is expected to reach strong growth during the forecast period. Diabetic foods are dietary products that have low carbohydrate and sugar content and assist in controlling glucose levels in the blood. Diabetes is a disease characterized by high blood sugar levels resulting from insufficient insulin or a lack of cell response to the insulin produced by the body.



The increasing diabetic population across the globe coupled with the rising awareness of various health issues associated with diabetes are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes owing to a lack of physical activity among children and adolescents is also contributing to the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the preventive measures that can be taken against diabetes.



Additionally, growing research and development (R&D) to produce diabetic food products and a diversified product portfolio that caters to the requirements of a wide consumer base is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, owing to rapid digitalization and thriving e-commerce industry, manufacturers and vendors are adopting online retail systems to provide a broad product range to the consumers. This, along with the proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets, increasing geriatric population, and rising disposable income, contributes significantly to the market growth.



