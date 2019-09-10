Global Sun Care Products Market was Valued at $11.2 Billion in 2018 and is Forecast to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sun Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sun care products market was worth US$ 11.2 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 13.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
The frequent occurrence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer caused by exposure to UV radiations is the key factor driving the market. In addition to this, various sun care products also incorporate elements which cater to other related skin care issues such as the signs of aging. An indomitable urge to retain youthfulness among the masses has inclined them toward products which boast of an overall replenishment of the skin cells by providing anti-aging as well as sun protection solutions.
Moreover, the incorporation of organic and natural ingredients in these products is increasing as these ingredients are eco-friendly and have no side-effects. Also, the launch of value-added products with benefits such as diversified fragrances, rapid-drying effects, and glitter and matte-finish is also attracting consumers.
Other factors contributing to the market growth include easy accessibility and wide distribution through online retailers and multi-brand stores, rising disposable income and awareness about the benefits of these products, along with aggressive promotional activities by several leading manufacturers.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global sun care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global sun care products industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sun care products industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sun care products industry?
- What is the structure of the global sun care products industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global sun care products industry?
- What are the profit margins in the sun care products industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Sun Care Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Form
5.5 Market Breakup by Gender
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Sun Protection Products
6.2 After-Sun Products
6.3 Self-Tanning Products
7 Market Breakup by Product Form
7.1 Cream
7.2 Gel
7.3 Lotion
7.4 Wipes
7.5 Spray
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Gender
8.1 Female
8.2 Male
8.3 Unisex
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2 Specialty Retailers
9.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores
9.4 Online Stores
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.2 L'Oreal
15.3.3 Revlon
15.3.4 Unilever
15.3.5 Shiseido
15.3.6 Estee Lauder
15.3.7 Beiersdorf
15.3.8 Avon Products
15.3.9 Clarins Group
15.3.10 Proctor & Gamble
15.3.11 Coty
15.3.12 Lotus Herbals
15.3.13 Amway
15.3.14 Edgewell Personal Care
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myfj9y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.