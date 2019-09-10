Global Air Purifier Market Report 2019 by Top Key Players, Trends, Share,Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

A new market study, titled “Global Air Purifier Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as either small stand-alone units or larger units that can be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Air purifiers may also be used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing absorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.

North America holds the significant market share, owing to greater disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection laws and increased awareness to curb pollution. However, the Asia-Pacific region dominated by China, India, and South Korea which have the negligible presence of air purifiers are projected to experience fastest growth prospects over the forecast period. Growing awareness due to stringent government regulations to curb pollution levels and the health risks associated with infection along with increased urbanization and industrialization is expected to drive demand.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Coway

YADU

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Midea

Blueair

Samsung

Austin

Beiangtech

Lexy

This report focuses on Air Purifier volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Purifier market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Air Purifier in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Air Purifier manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

HEPA

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Ion and Ozone Generator

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Other

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

