Global Rare Earth Magnet Market by Application, Magnet Type & Region with Analysis on Key Players - Forecast to 2024

According to the report, the global rare earth magnets market has grown at a CAGR of 7.45% during 2011-2018, reaching a market value of US$ 12.62 Billion in 2018.



This study provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a rare earth magnets manufacturing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the rare earth magnet market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



Globally, China represents the largest producer as well as the consumer of NdFeB and SmCo magnets. Well diversified and increasing industrial applications coupled by the fact that they have limited substitutes are currently driving the global demand of NdFeB magnets.



The demand of SmCo magnets, on the other hand, is being driven by the increasing spending on the defence and the aerospace sectors. Government initiatives to promote green technologies in order to decrease carbon emissions are also expected to drive the global rare earth magnet market in the coming years.



Market Review



Developed in the 1970's and 1980's, rare earth magnets have become extremely popular in a number of industrial applications and currently represent the strongest type of permanent magnets. Rare earth magnets are currently divided into two categories, that is, the SmCo-type magnets and the NdFeB-type magnets. These magnets are composed of the alloys of rare earth elements and hence are known as rare earth magnets. These magnets can produce stronger magnetic fields compared to the ferrite and AlNiCo magnets. They are, however, extremely brittle and also vulnerable to corrosion and hence require coating to protect them from breaking, chipping or crumbling into powder.



NdFeB magnets are well suited for use in electric motors, power tools and other products requiring strong, compact permanent magnets. They offer the highest magnetic field strength and magnetic stability but have a lower curie temperature. Since they tend to be more vulnerable to oxidation than SmCo magnets, protective surface treatments are often applied on them.



Unlike NdFeB magnets, SmCo magnets have a weaker magnetic field strength but a higher curie temperature and are extremely useful for applications requiring high field strength while operating at high temperatures. Another advantage with SmCo magnets is that they have a high resistance to oxidation and can be more susceptible to chipping and cracking. Compared to the wide usage of NdFeB magnets, however, SmCo magnets have limited usage. These magnets are currently used for certain niche applications, particularly in the defence and aerospace sectors.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rare Earth Magnets Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Magnet Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Rare Earth Mining and Milling Companies

5.9.2 Rare Earth Oxide Manufacturers

5.9.3 Rare Earth Metal Manufacturers

5.9.4 Rare Earth Alloy Manufacturers

5.9.5 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers

5.9.6 Product Distribution

5.9.7 Scrap Magnets Removing and Separating Companies

5.9.8 Recycling Companies

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Performance by Magnet Type

6.1 NdFeB Magnets

6.2 SmCo Magnets



7 Market Performance by Key Regions

7.1 China

7.2 Japan

7.3 Europe

7.4 USA



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 NdFeB Magnets

8.2 SmCo Magnets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Machinery Pictures

11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.12 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



