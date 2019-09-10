Wheat Flour Market Insights, Opportunities & Forecasts to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheat Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wheat flour market reached a consumption volume of 385 Million Tons in 2018, registering a CAGR of 1.3% during 2011-2018. The consumption volume of wheat flour will reach nearly 411 Million Tons by 2024, at a projected CAGR of around 1.2% during 2019-2024.



Wheat flour currently represents one of the most popular food ingredients used across the globe. It offers health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels, improving metabolism, controlling obesity and regulating blood sugar levels.



Wheat flour is used extensively owing to the presence of gluten, a protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough as well as adds to the texture of baked products.



Factors such as population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising consumption of bakery products and changing lifestyles have further added to the global demand for wheat flour.



Market Drivers



Wheat flour is used as the main ingredient in several bakery and fast food products such as bread, noodles, pasta and breakfast cereals. Growth in the demand for these products has led to an escalation in the overall sales of wheat flour across the globe.



Moreover, wheat flour is inexpensive as compared to the flour made from other grains on account of which it is easily available to consumers belonging to all socio-economic groups.



Manufacturers have also introduced vitamin-A fortified wheat flour to cater to the nutritional needs of the population. Apart from this, wheat flour is now also being used for producing bioplastics, adhesives, paper, shampoos and conditioners, and other products.



Scope of the Report



The wheat flour industry has been segmented on the basis of product types which mainly include all-purpose, semolina, whole-wheat, fine wheat and bread. Amongst these, all-purpose and whole-wheat are the most popular flour products.

Based on end-users, the market has been segregated into food use, feed use and bio-fuel use. Currently, wheat flour is majorly used in the food industry for preparing a wide variety of products.

The market has been categorized on the basis of distribution channels into supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores, specialty stores and online. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most common channels used for obtaining wheat flour as they offer a varied range of brands and products.

On the geographical front, China represents the largest wheat flour market, holding the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the large population in the country which has led to a rise in the overall consumption of wheat flour. China is followed by India, the European Union, Turkey and the United States.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wheat Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Production Volume Trends

5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends

5.2.3 Consumption Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use



6 Global Wheat Flour Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Production Volume Trends

6.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends

6.2.3 Consumption Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Type

6.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.7 Market Breakup by Region

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.2 Manufacturing

6.10.3 Marketing

6.10.4 Distribution

6.10.5 Exports

6.10.6 End-Use

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 All-Purpose Flour

7.2 Semolina Flour

7.3 Whole-Wheat Flour

7.4 Fine Wheat Flour

7.5 Bread Flour

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Food Use

8.2 Feed Use

8.3 Bio Fuel

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Independent Retailers

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.5 Online

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Wheat Flour Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Conversion Rate of Feedstock



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Plant Machinery

13.3 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.4 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.5 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles



