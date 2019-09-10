Global Caustic Potash Market by Form, Grade, End-use and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caustic Potash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global caustic potash market has grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2011-2018.



The report finds that as a result of a continuously increasing global population, the demand for caustic potash in agricultural and non-agricultural industries has grown steadily over the past few years. The report provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of caustic potash, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has provided a segmentation of the global caustic potash market on the basis of end-use. The biggest consumer of caustic potash is the potassium carbonate manufacturing industry accounting for the bulk of the total global consumption in 2018. Potassium carbonate was followed by potassium phosphates, soaps and detergents, liquid fertilizers and agriculture chemicals. Other applications of caustic potash include the manufacturing of potassium chemicals (acetates, cyanides, permanganates and citrates), neutralization agents, batteries, etc.



Furthermore, the report has segmented the global caustic potash market on the basis of geography, analysing the key regions. According to the report, Asia-Pacific represents the biggest producer of caustic potash accounting for the majority of total global market, followed by North America and Europe.



Analysing the global import and export data, the report has found Germany as the largest importer of caustic potash. Germany was followed by Belgium, France, Spain, Malaysia, Netherlands and Israel. Belgium, on the other hand, represented the largest global exporter of caustic potash followed by Republic of Korea, the United States of America, Germany, China, Jordan, France and Italy.



The report has also analysed the key players that are operating in the global caustic potash market. The companies analysed in the report include Unid Co, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Tessenderlo Chemie NV, Olin Chlor Alkali Products, Erco Worldwide (USA) Inc. and Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited.



