Home Decor Market to Surpass $770 Billion by 2024 - Analysis by Product Type, Distribution Channel & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Decor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home decor market was worth US$ 605 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global home decor market is projected to exceed US$ 770 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4.1% during 2019-2024.



Home decor has been gaining prominence across both developed and developing markets with increasing urbanization and globalization trends. Globalization is now enabling easy and wide availability of such decorative items, designs and ideas to consumers. Home owners are also realizing the need of such items and are often searching for them to keep their homes more attractive and organized.



Home decor is witnessing a strong growth catalyzed by rising levels of disposable incomes, recovery of the real estate industry, increasing urbanization rates and rising awareness levels. Rising levels of urbanization have resulted in an increasing number of new households being setup. Currently more than half of the global population live in urban areas and these levels are expected to increase further in the coming years, creating a positive impact on the demand of home decor products.



Moreover, home decor products are income elastic, we expect global disposable incomes to increase continuously over the next few years, particularly in emerging economies such as Asia, Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe, etc. Additionally, the recovery of the global real estate industry is also expected to drive home ownership rates creating a positive impact on this market.



Another major factor driving this market is the strong performance of the online retail sector. The advent of online retail has made home decor products easily available, affordable and convenient to buy.



