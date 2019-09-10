Auto-Injectors Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Auto-Injectors Market

An auto-injector is tiny pen-shaped equipment, containing a hypodermic needle which is used for delivering a specific dose of a drug to the patients. The expansion of the healthcare market has positively impacted the Auto-Injectors Market to a certain degree. It has been estimated that the market will reach approximately USD 6 billion by the year 2025. The spring-loaded syringes have been designed so that they will make sure that safe and comfortable dispensation of drugs will be possible, and it can ease the experience of the patients. A broad range of factors have come into play and accelerated the growth of the industry such as the rise in the self-medication practices, the rise in the instances of chronic and lifestyle associated medical conditions and diseases, increased instances of food allergies, and the rapid evolution of technology.

A critical assessment of the Auto-Injectors Market has been presented here to gain an insight into the major growth drivers, the market trends, the opportunities and threats that arise in the evolving market environment. The objective is to get a detailed insight into the growth prospects of the dynamic market.

Key Players of Global Auto-Injectors Market =>

The healthcare needs of the people in the 21st century are quite different as compared to the healthcare requirements, which existed a few decades ago. The major shift in the healthcare arena has led to the evolution in the Auto-Injectors Market. The rise in the instances and prevalence of anaphylaxis and food allergies in the global setting has boosted the demand for auto-injectors at the global scale. The industry is considered to be extremely attractive and it will most likely have a positive performance during the forecasted period. The advancement of technology has acted as a catalyst and further impacted the industrial setting substantially. Some of the major market players that have a strong existence are Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Unilife Corporation, Bayer AG, and many more.

Market categories

The Auto-Injectors Market can be segmented based on the application or indication, the type of product, the usability, the distribution channels, and regions. Based on application, the sub-categories of the market include multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, anaphylaxis, and others. Based on the product type, the market categories are prefilled auto-injectors and fillable auto-injectors. The various available distribution channels include online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other pharmacies. The key geographical regions where the market as its presence are Middle East, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

News on the Global Auto-Injectors industry

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has launched the new generic EpiPen Jr. who has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in theUnited States of America market. One of the major highlights of the device is that it is almost half the price of Mylan’s non-generic EpiPen Jr. The device by Teva would be available for USD 150 per pen. The business has introduced the product so that it can enhance the overall experience of the patients who are facing life-threatening medical conditions. According to Teva, it expects that its generic EpiPen can claim approximately 25 percent of the market share in the United States.

