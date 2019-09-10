Angola Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Opportunities Market 2019 – Growth, Challenges 2023

Wise.Guy.

Scope of the Report:

Angola’s fourth Unified Global licensee expected to launch services within 18 months

Angola’s telecom sector has showed consistent recovery following the end of a decades-long civil war in 2002. Political stability has encouraged foreign investment while the government and regulator have started the process of opening up the telecom sector to new competitors. The mobile market remained a duopoly between Unitel and Movicel for many years: although Angola Telecom had a share in the market it did not launch LTE services until mid-2018. There has been slow progress in LTE network development, with only about 12% of the country covered by network infrastructure by early 2019. A new unified licensing regime introduced in late 2017 has allowed for two additional licensees to operator across all sectors. One of these licenses is expected to be awarded in early 2019, after some delay. Angola Telecom is also in the process of being part-privatised, with the government aiming to sell a 45% interest in the company.

The government has aimed to develop telecom infrastructure in a bid to diversify the country’s economy and lessen its dependence on offshore crude oil production, which accounts for almost all exports and up to 80% of tax revenue. By extending and upgrading telecom networks the government expects businesses to become more efficient and for e-commerce to become a more prominent feature of economic growth. In addition, networks will facilitate rural access to education and health care. However, there is much progress to be made if the country is to improve the business climate and attract investors.

Competition has been introduced in the underdeveloped fixed-line market but launch delays and consolidation among the newly licensed players have led to a duopoly in this sector as well, between Angola Telecom and Mercury Telecom. After three years of loss-making operations, Telecom Namibia pulled out of its investment in fixed-wireless operator Mundo Startel, citing regulatory obstacles. The market is expected to undergo considerable change into 2019 following the expected launch of services from the fourth Unified Global licensee and the improved competition offered across all sectors.

Key developments:

Government makes progress on Angola Telecom restructure plans, aims to retain a 45% stake;

M-commerce services to be launched later in 2019;

Regulator to issue a fourth Unified Global licence;

INFOSI aiming to connect an additional 160,000 people to free Wi-Fi;

Regulator cracks down on informal SIM card sales;

Regulator auctions 800MHz spectrum;

Unitel trials 450Mb/s LTE-A technology and VoLTE services;

Angola Cables signs MoU with South Africas Broadband Infraco;

Multitel migrates network from WiMAX to TD-LTE;

Report updates include the regulators market data for 2017, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Angola Telecom, Movicel/MoviNet, Unitel, Mercury Telecom (MS Telecom), Telesel, Nexus, Mundo Startel (Telecom Namibia) , Wezacom, Main One, Angola Cable, Angola Communication Systems (ACS), Snet, Multitel, Maxnet, Net One, Internet Technologies Group (ITG), TV Cabo (Visabeira), Portugal Telecom.

