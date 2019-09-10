Communicable Disease and Therapeutics Market 2019 Global Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecasts To 2024

communicable disease -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

The global market for communicable disease should grow from $57.7 billion in 2019 to $69.4 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2019-2024. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, growing awareness regarding communicable diseases, development of novel therapies, and growing public and private partnership for research of new therapies.

The global communicable disease market is segmented based on disease indication and region.

North America is estimated to have the highest market share and the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in health care expenditure in the Asia-Pacific market, growing research and development activities, and increase in prevalence of STDs, HIV, and infectious diseases coupled with growing government initiative in creating awareness regarding communicable disease are the major factors augmenting the growth of communicable disease market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers therapeutics used in treatment of communicable diseases. The report highlights the current and future market potential of communicable diseases therapeutics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulations, epidemiology of communicable diseases, merger and acquisition, drivers, restraints, and pipeline drugs in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2024.

The report details market shares of communicable diseases based on different disease indication. Based on disease indication the market is segmented into HIV, Hepatitis B&C, Herpes Simplex Virus, Influenza, Malaria, Tuberculosis, and Others.

The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report presents detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K. France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, with forecasts for 2019 through 2024. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

- 23 data tables and 24 additional tables

- Detailed overview of the global market for communicable diseases within the healthcare industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Regional analysis of the communicable disease market, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa

- A look at the government regulations pertaining to drug developments for communicable diseases and pipeline analysis covering ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming therapies in late stage

- Discussion of competitive landscape, mergers and acquisitions of companies to enhance their product portfolio, and future commercial marketplace

- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc.

