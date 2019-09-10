Global Biofertilizer Market Forecasts, 2019-2024 - Segmented by Type, Crop, Microorganism, Mode of Application, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global biofertilizer market was worth more than US$ 1.8 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 14.3% during 2011-2018.



This latest report provides a comprehensive study for setting up a biofertilizer manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the biofertilizer market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



In recent times, the understanding of environmental hazards of chemical fertilizers, mainly pollution and contamination of the soil and the food chain has pushed the demand of bio-fertilizers in the agriculture sector. Growing health concerns have also urged people to adopt organic foods. As the use of biofertilizers is mandatory in organic farming, the biofertilizer market is experiencing a strong growth all over the world.



Another major factor driving the demand of biofertilizers is the increasing implementation of regulatory policies by various governments that favour the use of biofertilizers.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of biofertilizer type. Currently, nitrogen fixing biofertilizers like Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, etc. represent the biggest segment of the global biofertilizer market. Nitrogen fixing biofertilizers are followed by phosphate fixing biofertilizers. The report has also mapped the demand of the biofertilizer market across various regions. They include Asia, North America, Europe and others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biofertilizer Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Crop

5.7 Market Breakup by Microorganism

5.8 Market Breakup by Mode of Application

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers

7.2 Phosphate-Fixing Biofertilizers

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Crop

8.1 Cereals and Grains

8.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

8.3 Fruits and Vegetables

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Microorganism

9.1 Azotobacter

9.2 Azospirillum

9.3 Rhizobium

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Mode of Application

10.1 Seed Treatment

10.2 Soil Treatment

10.3 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Biofertilizer Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Novozymes A/S

16.2 National Fertilizers Limited

16.3 Madras Fertilizers Limited

16.4 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

16.5 Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

16.6 T.Stanes & Company Limited

16.7 Camson Bio Technologies Limited

16.8 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

16.9 Lallemand Inc.

16.10 Nutramax Laboratories



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucz1gg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.