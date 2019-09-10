Global Disposable Gloves Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.27 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Disposable Gloves Market by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Polyethylene, Others), Applications, Region and Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand from healthcare, chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and food processing sector is going to the driving force behind the global demand for disposable gloves market. The global disposable gloves market is expected to grow from USD 8.54 billion in 2017 to USD 17.27 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Increasing emphasis on health and safety concerns of contracting infections and skin related diseases are driving the demand for disposable gloves. The global rise in per capita spending on healthcare and the implementation of HACCP and Codex Alimentarius standards in food processing and export industries is boosting the demand for disposable gloves. For instance, the US FDA defines and certifies the gloves that are used in handling the food products. Repeated outbreaks of highly contagious diseases like Swine Flu (H1N1), Bird Flue (H5N, H7N9), MERS, SARS, and Ebola among others are also creating the demand for disposable gloves.

With the global increase in per capita health expenditure, increasing geriatric population and a global rise in the incidence of chronic diseases are leading to ever-rising demand for disposable gloves. Repeated outbreaks of highly contractible diseases such as Bird Flu, Swine Flu, MERS and others are also the driving factors along with increasing utilization in chemical, oil and gas industry. The major factors restraining the demand are a widespread proliferation of substandard counterfeit products and allergic reactions from some materials that the gloves are made of.

Key players in the global disposable gloves market are Ansell Limited, The 3M Company, Rubberex Corporation, The Glove Corporation Bhd, Cardinal Health Inc, Medline Industries, Supermax Corporation Bhd, Kimberly Clark Corporation, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB among others. To enhance their market position in the global disposable gloves market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

Due to the cut-throat competition and low margin nature of the products many firms choose to go for mergers. For instance, Adenna, known for the widest, most diverse selection of disposable gloves, announced its merger with NuTrend Disposables in 2018.

For instance, in 2019, TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD has launched new BioGreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves (Powder-Free). This product will help in reducing the accumulation of waste in landfills as it is an environmentally-friendly variant of disposable nitrile gloves.

Natural Rubber segment dominated the market share with 39.16% in 2017

The Material segment is divided into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. On account of properties of elasticity and chemical resistance, natural rubber segment led the market with a share of 39.16% of total market revenue. Nitrile segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace and a CAGR of 11.68% over the forecast period owing to its properties of being puncture-proof, frictionless and have longer shelf life compared to natural rubber. Nitrile gloves are finding increasing acceptance in the medical and healthcare field. Ethylene segment is also expected to grow at a steady pace due to its cost-effectiveness and widespread use in food handling and processing industry.

The non-powdered segment led the market with USD 5.97 billion in 2017

The product segment is categorized into powdered and non-powdered. The Non-powdered segment held a dominant market share of USD 5.97 billion or 70% of the total market by revenue on account of increasing implementation USFDA norms in healthcare field. The powdered segment is expected to steadily lose its market share over the forecast period because the USFDA banned its use for healthcare purposes.

The non-medical segment is anticipated to grow at a 9.89% CAGR during 2018-2025

The application segment is divided into medical and non-medical segments. Medical and healthcare segment generated the largest demand for disposable gloves with total market revenue of USD 5.80 billion in 2017. Increasing demand for diagnostics, rising geriatric population across the world and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are major driving factors behind the demand for disposable gloves. The non-surgical segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 9.89% over the forecasted decade owing to increasing emphasis on workers safety and hazard prevention.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Disposable Gloves Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the disposable gloves market with USD 3.41 billion in 2017 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North American region led the market for disposable gloves on back of its well-developed healthcare sector and strict enforcement of US FDA norms. Also well-established automotive, oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food processing sector as well as emphasis on worker’s safety and reducing safety hazards is expected to drive the demand for disposable gloves. Asia Pacific region is expected to report an impressive growth rate of 9.56% CAGR over the forecast period owing to its huge population and improvement in healthcare facilities. Growth of food processing industry especially the export oriented one is proving to be a major boosting factor in demand for disposable gloves.

About the report:

The global disposable gloves market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Thousand Units), consumption (Thousand Units), import (Thousand Units), and export (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

