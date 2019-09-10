Aktiv Software towards strengthening their Odoo & Magento Business Operations in France

Aktiv Software on starting its ERP and eCommerce business operations in France.

AHMEDABAD, GJ, INDIA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having a strong influence in multiple countries, Aktiv Software has announced to scale up its ERP and eCommerce development services in France too.Over the past years, they already have created a strong base in European countries like Germany, Belgium, the UK, Austria, Netherlands, and Spain. So, to boost up to their existing partnerships and presence, Aktiv Software is strategically moving towards serving businesses running on ERP and eCommerce platforms in France as well.An on-ground team member in France will carry out the operations to avoid language barriers. "Knowing about the expertise and work approach at Aktiv Software, I am obliged towards helping them in activating their business operations across France"- says Jamila Allagui, Business Development Executive in France.Understanding different ERP and eCommerce business requirements, Aktiv Software has always provided highly reliable solutions to delight their partners while working on a B2B model. They offer flexibility to choose various Engagement Models to suffice varying organizational requirements.• Hire Dedicated Developers• Project-based Consultation & Development• White Label DevelopmentSo, if you are seeking ERP or eCommerce solutions in France, you can avail a professional, transparent, and innovative approach while working with Aktiv Software as partners. "Our only goal is to delight our customers and bring a customer-first culture ahead"- says Mr. Devang Mehta, Operations Head at Aktiv Software.About Aktiv Software:Aktiv Software is a software development organization, helping businesses to serve their customers working on ERP and eCommerce platforms. They have built a worth of providing expertise, solutions, and services to a broad range of partners. For additional information, please visit- www.aktivsoftware.com



