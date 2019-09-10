Conversational AI Platform Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global conversational AI platform market is estimated to have a huge compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Conversational Artificial Intelligence or Conversational AI is a collection of technologies that help computers to imitate natural discussions.

Many countries in Asia-Pacific are competing for a higher market share in the AI platform in the coming years. The countries like China, India and countries in Southeast Asia regions are first in the list.

The United States is a major player in the AI platform market share. This is evident due to the fast changes in the United States may affect the development trend of Conversational AI Platform.

Next comes Europe which plays a major role in the AI platform market share. The report focusses on the Conversational AI Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions based on the key players, countries, product types and end industries.

The report focusses on the top players in the AI global market and categorised based on the product type, applications/end industries and region.

Competitors:

IBM

Avaamo

Just AI

LivePerson

Kasisto

Georgian Partners

Cognigy

Botjet

Regional Analysis

The report Market categorised based on regions include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Segmental Analysis

The report is categorised based on the type which includes Web-Based, Installed, iOS, Android etc. The report is also categorised based on applications such as Personal Use, Business Use etc.2019 and the forecast for the period 2019-2024. The market and other factors which influence the AI market are analysed in the report which makes it easy for the competitors in the market to get an idea about the AI market.

