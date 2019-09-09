When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 26, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 09, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Bakery Product/Mix Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible presence of Gluten Company Name: Hometown Food Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Hometown Food Company today initiated a limited, voluntary, consumer-level recall of approximately 374 cases of two specific lot codes of its Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin Mix, due to standard quality batch testing that indicated the presence of gluten derived from wheat, rye, barley, or crossbreeds of these grains. For people who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten and wheat sensitivity, consuming gluten or wheat may have adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions. If you feel ill or are at all concerned about an illness, please contact your physician.

The affected cases of impacted Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin Mix were distributed nationwide through two retailers. The product has the following case item codes, UPC codes, lot codes and Best-If-Used-By dates:

Item Name Case Item Code UPC Item Code Lot Code BIUB Date Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin 7oz 1 1330082014 5 0 1330082014 8 9 204 JAN 23 2021 Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin 7oz 1 1330082014 5 0 1330082014 8 9 205 JAN 24 2021

No other Martha White or Hometown Food Company products are impacted by this limited, voluntary recall. All products with other Best-If-Used-By Dates and Lot Codes are not affected by this recall. Best-If-Used-By Dates can be found on the back of the pouch.

At Hometown Food Company, nothing is more important than the safety and integrity of our products. While there have been no reports of illnesses to date associated with this product, we are initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution.

If you have the affected product in a home or business where someone suffers from wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten and wheat sensitivity, do not consume it. Please discard it immediately or return it to the retail location where it was purchased for a refund. This voluntary recall is being made with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause and are offering replacement coupons for your product. Please call our toll-free number at 1-866-219-9333 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.