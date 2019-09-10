North American Shale Magazine Announces 2020 Calendar

Produced by BBI International and North American Shale Magazine the new calendar will be mailed to 1,900 oil executives

GRAND FORKS, ND, USA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBI International announced last week they will be producing a 2020 calendar for North American Shale magazine “This calendar will be a must-have for stakeholders within the North American Shale scene,” says editor of North American Shale magazine, Luke Geiver. “The wall calendar, which will be 36 inches by 24 inches, is strategically formatted with data, lists and comparative facts about exploration and production firms, numbers and yearly play outlooks.”The 2020 North American Shale magazine calendar will be distributed to:• 7,400+ oil producers, completion companies and industry stakeholders• 1,900 exploration and production industry professionals• Subscribers to North American Shale magazine• The Bakken Conference & Expo attendees• Two contacts requested by each advertising company“There is so much unique data relevant to E&P companies,” says John Nelson, marketing and sales director for BBI International. “We believe the data that the new calendar will contain, will be well received by the exploration and production company executives who will receive a free copy via mail.”The last date to become an advertiser in the 2020 North American Shale magazine calendar is September 30, 2019.To view advertising opportunities click here



