Chinese Ambassador Zhao Yanbo attends the Official Opening of the 2019 Overseas Training Course on Road Design and Management

On 6th September 2019, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana, H. E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo, attended the Official Opening of the 2019 Overseas Training Course on Road Design and Management in Gaborone. Ambassador Zhao was joined by Mr. Garekwe Mojaphoko, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communication.

Ambassador Zhao said, infrastructure construction plays a vital role in promoting social and economic development in Botswana. To implement the consensus reached by the Heads of state of our two countries on strengthening infrastructure cooperation in August 2018, the Chinese Government is in full synergy with the Botswana Government in promoting pragmatic cooperation in road infrastructure construction and human resources development. This Overseas Training Course on Road Design and Manage is one of the five bilateral training programs tailored for Botswana this year and it is also our first training program ever being conducted in Botswana. This program is designed to help more local professionals to address their knowledge gaps in a 30-day course so that infrastructure construction and management levels in Botswana can be elevated.

For his part, Mr. Garekwe Mojaphoko, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for providing this training program to Botswana. He urged the participants to play a better role in their future practice with the knowledge that they will acquire in the class.

Mr. Modisa Segokgo, Director of Transportation, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ms. Tshwarelo Mocheko, Chief Personnel Officer, DPSM, 40 road technical and management officers, Mr. Yang Xunlie, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy and three lecturers from China Henan University of Technology also attended the event.



