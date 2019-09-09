Online Disruptive Technologies adds South Korea to its patent portfolio

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Disruptive Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ONDR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Savicell Diagnostic Ltd. (“Savicell”) was granted a patent in South Korea in August 2019 - Title: METHODS OF MONITORING AND ANALYZING METABOLIC ACTIVITY PROFILES DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPEUTIC USES OF SAME. The South Korean patent complements similar patents already granted in this regard by the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Canada, Australia, and Israel. The granting of these patents secures the intellectual property rights of Savicell as it relates to this exciting diagnostic opportunity.



About Savicell, the operating subsidiary of the Company

Savicell’s Well-Shield™ is a first-in-class liquid ImmunoBiopsy™ platform that non-invasively measures the metabolic state of the immune system and acts as a diagnostic link to early disease states. The field of “immunometabolism” is rapidly emerging. It is driven by the discovery that the normal metabolic state of the immune system is linked to its ability to combat infectious disease and cancer. Savicell is at the forefront as the only company currently focused on developing diagnostics in this new space.

Initially, Savicell is focused on the multibillion-dollar cancer diagnosis market. If cancer is found at an early stage, when it is small and before it has spread, people have a better chance of survival. In contrast to existing liquid biopsy technologies that evaluate secretions of cancer cells, Well-Shield’s platform derives data directly from the immune system, which the Company believes will provide earlier detection than that available from existing approaches.

Disease intrusion and cell malformation, including cancer, are first detected by the immune system, which energizes to rid the body of the malignancy. The initial immune response to disease is intricate, deploying different metabolic pathways and subtypes of cells. An important function of immune system metabolic change is to modulate cell fate and function, thus influencing immune response outcome. The Well-Shield technology is designed to detect and interpret these differential metabolic responses as an immune system test for early detection.

Savicell demonstrated a compelling cross-validated proof of concept clinical study in lung cancer that was published in Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy (2018). The 200 subject clinical study yielded 91% sensitivity and 80% specificity in a 20-fold cross-validation. Importantly, results were equally strong in predicting late (III, IV) and early stages (I, II).

Contact: Giora Davidovits

978-289-9056

Info@savicell.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that our technology is designed to be deployed for early detection of diseases; that our technology may have additional applications in drug response monitoring for therapies that impact immune response, that the Well-Shield™ technology is designed to detect and interpret differential metabolic responses; and that we have patent protection on our technology. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug and treatment discovery and development, which include, without limitation, the potential failure of development candidates to advance through clinical studies or demonstrate safety and efficacy in clinical testing; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to finance development; and our ability to satisfy the rigorous regulatory requirements for new medical procedures. Good results in small trials and among limited cases does not necessarily lead to the same good results for large numbers or in the general public. Competitors may develop better or cheaper alternatives to our products. Having patented technology does not guarantee that our patents may not be challenged, or that we may be infringing on the intellectual property of others. We may not be able to commercialize our product and even if we do, we may not realize any profit. The potential market may be much smaller than expected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after today’s date. Readers should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



