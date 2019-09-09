Media Advisory: Missing Children Society of Canada unveils new technology in search for missing children
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please join us for the launch of a new solution that will allow the public to join in the search for missing children in Canada. Spokespersons from the Missing Children Society of Canada, Calgary Police Service, Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service and Esri Canada will be available at Calgary Police Service Headquarters for comment during the event.
Spokespersons:
- Amanda Pick, CEO, Missing Children Society of Canada
- Superintendent Cliff O’Brien, Calgary Police Service
- Inspector Steve Burton, Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service
- David McChesney, Director, Prairies Region, Esri Canada
- Matt English, Technology Lead, Esri Canada
Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019; media are asked to arrive between 9:45 and 10 a.m. MT
Location: Media Briefing Centre, Calgary Police Service Headquarters, 5111 – 47 St. N.E.
You can also view a livestream of the news conference via MCSC’s Facebook page (facebook.com/MissingChildrenSocietyofCanada) starting at 10 a.m. MT.
Raquel Brown
rbrown@mcsc.ca
