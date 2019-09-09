Skin Health Expert Benjamin Fuchs Hosts Summer Beauty Reception For Revolutionary Product Line, Truth Treatment Systems
Elite beauty community gathered for intimate presentation at home of celebrity hairstylist Kim VoLOS ANGELES, CA , UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty editors, influencers and professionals from around Los Angeles came together on September 5th at the home of celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo for an eye-opening conversation on skin health. The intimate gathering was hosted by Benjamin Fuchs, the skin care chemist, pharmacist, and nutritionist behind revolutionary skin health product line Truth Treatment Systems. “It’s everything your skin needs—and nothing it doesn’t,” Fuchs explains of the line, which is made with 100 percent active and functional ingredients that will make a difference on your skin. “There’s no water, waxes, preservatives, fragrances or fillers,” Fuchs continues. "I believe that caring for your skin can be much more than cosmetic. I believe that caring for the skin is about the health of the skin. And that’s why I created Truth Treatment Systems; to provide topical nourishment for the skin that meets the strictest performance standards.”
Media publications such as Shape and Harper’s Bazaar have raved about the line for anti-aging and a glowing complexion, so it’s no surprise that LA beauty lovers flocked to Truth Treatment Systems—and will continue to do so.
