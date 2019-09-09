Supporting the Frontline: JSI to Develop a Behavioral Health Center of Excellence for HRSA-funded Health Organizations

John Snow, Inc. will provide training and technical assistance to HRSA grantees to support the integration of behavioral health services, including opioid use and substance use disorder services, into their program offerings.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally, one in five individuals lives with mental illness or addiction, a statistic that is on the rise. John Snow, Inc., has been selected to develop and manage a center of excellent (COE) for behavioral health, including substance use, for a three-year, $27 million Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) program.

The three-year, $27 million program will provide training and technical assistance to HRSA grantees to supporting the integration of behavioral health services, including opioid use and substance use disorder services, into their program offerings.

Through the COE, JSI and partners will deploy training and technical assistance to HRSA grantees and their stakeholders, including the public and policymakers, so that they may provide high-quality behavioral health and substance use disorder services within their own programs. The COE will collect and promote the latest evidence to inform programs help grantees and ensure that services are culturally and linguistically competent and appropriate.

HRSA-funded grantees work to meet the needs of people who are underserved, such as residents of rural areas, women and children, migrant workers, Native Americans, those transitioning from incarceration to community care, and dually diagnosed persons.

JSI has assembled a national team of experts to provide targeted training and technical services. JSI’s partners include the National Council for Behavioral Health, Advocates for Human Potential, the Bizzell Group, the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, and Ten Mile Square.

JSI has long worked to strengthen behavioral health services and stem the tide of substance use disorders. JSI takes a comprehensive, integrated approach across the continuum of prevention, early identification, treatment, and recovery support services. The new COE builds on JSI’s 40 years of collaboration with HRSA and the implementation of multiple national- and state-level training and technical assistance centers.





