Energy-Efficient Windows Market To Reach USD 25.05 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Energy-Efficient Windows Market Size – USD 13.21 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.2%, Energy-Efficient Windows Industry Trends – The rising construction activities across the globe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market.

The global energy-efficient windows market is forecast to reach USD 25.05 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. With the growing concerns regarding the environment, the construction industry is innovating itself in every aspect. Heat loss and heat gain through windows are said to be responsible for 25% to 30% of the residential cooling and heating energy use. Energy-efficient windows keep the buildings at a comfortable temperature without the need for the air conditioners or heaters to work hard. This results in lowering the energy usage, consuming less power generated from the fossil-fuel sources like coal or natural gas-fired power plants, making the buildings much more eco-friendly.

The installation of energy-efficient windows not only lower the heating and cooling costs but also decreases the maximum cooling and heating loads. This allows one to install more economical and compact cooling or heating systems. Moreover, traditional window systems with poor insulation suffer from frost and condensation during summers, which causes rotting of wooden window frames. Energy-efficient windows overcome this issue attributed to their warmer glass surfaces and insulated structures.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the components, the glass segment accounts for the largest market share of ~40% in the year 2018. Major portion of the windows is made of glass. These glasses provide reduction in heat, which keeps the interior warmer. The most energy-efficient type of glazing for glass is double low emissivity (Low-E) glass. This generally comes with an invisible coating of metal oxide, usually on one of the internal panes.

The double glazing segment account for the largest market share of ~44% in the year 2018, owing to its lower cost, efficiency, and noise reduction properties. The triple segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, attributed to their better thermal transmittance, which allows lower rate of heat transfer.

The European region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018, owing to the substantial investments in the research and development of advanced technologies in the residential sector. Moreover, the region has developed numerous stringent acts and regulations in favor of efficient and lower consumption of energy.

The European region aims to utilize the energy needs to be improved throughout the full energy chain, from production to the final consumption. Similarly, the benefits of energy savings must outweigh the costs, for instance those that result from carrying out renovations.

Key participants include Asahi Glass Co Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, Masco Corporation, Central Glass Co Ltd, Ply Gem Holdings Inc, YKK AP Inc, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Associated Materials LLC, Builders FirstSource Inc, and Saint Gobain S.A., among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global energy-efficient windows market on the basis of glazing type, application, construction type, component, and region:

Glazing Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Double Double low-e Double gas-filled Double low-e, gas-filled

Triple Triple low-e Triple gas-filled Triple low-e, gas-filled

Others

Construction Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

New constructions

Reform construction

Component Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Glass

Frame

Hardware

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

