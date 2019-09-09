Polysorbate Market To Reach USD 1,478.0 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Polysorbate Market Size – USD 995.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Polysorbate Industry Trends – The availability of various substitutes is a key restraint

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The major driving factors in food and beverage industry is from the products like bread, chocolate and ice-cream. In making bread it is employed as an emulsifier such that a little of polysorbate to the dough makes it an enhanced volume, softer crumb structure and longer shelf life.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global polysorbate market was USD 995.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. Polysorbate functions as a surfactant, emulsifier, and as a medical ingredient. Surfactant is the short term for surface active agent. They are compounds that lower the surface tension between two substances, such as two liquids or a liquid and a solid. Besides, these also have ample applications in the pharmaceutical and veterinary health sectors.

The stability of a vaccine is influenced by the specific formulation of the product, the addition of stabilizing compounds such polysorbate, the compatibility of the product with the intended container and closure and the preparative treatments reduces adsorption or chemical interaction of the vaccine components with the container, and the vaccine's specific temperature limits. With the global population rapidly escalating, animal derived products consumption is also booming, leading to new apprehensions such as emerging and re-emerging diseases due to animal and human movements across the globe, and animal welfare in an intensive productions system.

The increase in demand from cosmetic producers is the major factor which drives the growth of this industry in Europe. The cosmetic producers are always in search of new vegetable oils, essential oils, and botanicals for their cosmetic products. This makes way for new and established ingredients that work and have an interesting provenance. The increase in awareness among the society about the benefits of natural ingredients in cosmetics is also an added advantage to the polysorbate industry and it may increase in coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The veterinary health segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Polysorbates are used as an excipient in the formulation of drugs for the treatment of veterinary diseases. The grade-80 is used as a formulation medium for the production of ivermectin drugs. Drugs containing ivermectin are used to treat parasite infections in animals. The drug is used for combating parasitic infections in dogs, horses and cats.

According to EU labeling legislation, emulsifiers must always be declared on the labels of products where they used, either by their name or their corresponding E-number. The use of an E-number means the additive has undergone a stringent safety evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), has been found safe for use and authorized by the European Commission. These attribute towards the growth of polysorbate market.

Key participants include N.S. Chemicals, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., ESCA Chemicals, Croda Industrial Chemicals, BASF SE, Sigma-Aldrich, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Company, Tjn Chemical industry, Guanhzhou Runhua Chemistry co. ltd., NOF Europe GmbH (NOF Group), and Sisco research.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Polysorbate market on the basis of grade, product, administration route, usage form, application, and region:

Grade (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Polysorbate 20

Polysorbate 40

Polysorbate 60

Polysorbate 80

Polysorbate 81

Product (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Tablets & Capsules

Syrups

Ointments

Injections

Others

Administration Route (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Usage Form (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Solubilizer

Emulsifier

Excipient

Application Industry (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Pharmaceutical

Veterinary Health

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

