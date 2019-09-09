EGBN, CARB, and NFLX CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in EGBN, CARB, and IDEX of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of EGBN, CARB, and NFLX. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN)

CLASS PERIOD: 03/02/2015 - 07/17/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 23, 2019

Throughout the class period, Defendants made material misstatements or omissions that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company to undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the EGBN Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero

Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/07/2019 - 07/25/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 30, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints about Server Backup VM Edition; and (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019.

To get additional information about the CARB Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)

CLASS PERIOD: 04/17/2019 - 07/17/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 20, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the NFLX Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

