New Online Start-Up Offers Easy and Affordable Press Release Writing Services - INeedAPressRelease.com

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI , Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An experienced team of public relations professionals has launched a new website offering convenient and cost-effective press release writing services called Ineedapressrelease.com. The easy-to-use portal provides basic through advanced options without expensive retainers or long-term contracts.



“Our concept is ideal for busy executives and individuals who don’t have access to communications consultants,” said John D’Angelo, co-founder of INeedAPressRelease.com. “Our customers want the ability to pick and choose quality services, no matter where they are. When they come to us, they will have access to PR pros who are well versed in strategic planning, social media content, and crisis communications.”

While visiting ineedapressrelease.com, customers can choose either the basic, advanced, or gold level packages or request a customized package. The company will connect them with a PR professional who will shape the news angle, collect the necessary information, and write the first draft, usually within 24 to 36 hours. Additional services include distributing the press release to media within the customer's local market or placing it on a national newswire. All customer engagements are confidential and private.

“We are big on customer service,” explained D’Angelo. “Public relations is built on strengthening and managing relationships. We are not a static company and will evolve according to the needs of our customers. We constantly review the feedback to see how we can improve and streamline our services.”

About INeedAPressRelease.com

INeedAPressRelease.com is powered by a network of public relations professionals who have extensive experience in providing strategic communications to a wide variety of sectors including, but limited to, public and private companies, real estate, construction, legal, health care, financial services, technology, publishing, higher education, sports, entertainment, retail, travel, tourism, lodging, restaurants, transportation, and government.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.ineedapressrelease.com .

For More Information Contact:

Charles Jones

305-987-7418

Charles.Jones@ineedapressrelease.com







