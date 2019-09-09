Outlook on the Global & Chinese Automotive Radiator Industries, 2019 to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Global and China's Automotive Radiator Industries, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Topics Covered

Analysis of development environment for the automotive radiator industry

Analysis of global and China's automotive parts industries

Supply of and demand for automotive parts

Costs of automotive radiator production

Analysis of export of automotive radiators in China

Price trends of raw materials for automotive radiators

Major automotive radiator manufacturers in China and other parts of the world

Driving forces and market opportunities for the automotive radiator industry from 2019 to 2023

Threats and challenges to the automotive radiator industry from 2019 to 2023

Prospect of the automotive radiator industry from 2019 to 2023

With the expansion of global new energy vehicle market, the radiators for new energy vehicles are growing rapidly in both number and market size.

In the context of economic globalization and fierce competition in the automotive industry, to minimize production costs and enhance international competitiveness, the world's major automakers have been accustomed to purchasing parts worldwide. Since China joined the WTO, China's automotive radiator industry has been growing rapidly.

On one hand, the steady growth of global automotive parts market promotes the export of China-made automotive radiators. On the other hand, the fast development of China's automotive industry boosts the demand for automotive radiators. China had been the world's largest automobile producer and seller for nine consecutive years from 2009 to 2018. The production volume of automobiles in China was only 13.79 million units in 2009 while it reached about 27.81 million units in 2018; the automobile reserves in China were less than 80 million units at the end of 2009 while it reached 240 million units in 2018, which showed exponential growth.

Although both global and domestic automobile production shrank in 2018, global automobile reserves are rising, and global automotive radiator market is expanding.

In 2018, the production volume of automotive radiators in China was about 62.81 million units, about 23 million units of which were exported. China's automotive radiator market is fiercely competitive, with at least 500 manufacturers. However, most of the automotive radiator manufacturers in China are small-sized enterprises. High certification requirements shut most domestic automotive radiator manufacturers out of the OEM market. The target markets of most Chinese automotive radiator manufacturers are domestic and overseas aftermarkets.

The main raw materials for automotive radiators are metals such as copper and aluminum. The price and performance of raw materials have a large impact on the quality, manufacturing costs and performance of automotive radiators. From 2016 to 2019, the prices of aluminum and cooper fluctuate in China. To hedge the risks from volatile raw material prices, large automotive parts manufacturers tend to sign long-term cooperation agreements with suppliers.

The analyst expects that from 2019 to 2023, global and China's automobile reserves will keep increasing and the production and sales volumes of automobiles will also rise. The increasing automobile production will drive the demand for automotive radiators on the OEM market - and global car owners' demand for automobile maintenance will promote the development of automotive radiators in the aftermarket.

As China-made automotive radiators have cost advantages on the global market, the export volume of automotive radiators in China will continue to increase from 2019 to 2023. In addition, global production and reserves of new energy vehicles will certainly increase sharply from 2019 to 2023, and the number and average price of the radiators for new energy vehicles surpass those of the radiators for fuel vehicles, which will boost the growth of global automotive radiator market.

List of Key Topics Covered



1 Basic Concepts of Automotive Radiators

1.1 Definition and Classification of Automotive Radiators

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Composition of Industry Chain of Automotive Radiators

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Midstream

1.2.3 Downstream

1.3 Overview of Global Automotive Radiator Industry

2 Development Environment for Global and China's Automotive Radiator Industries

2.1 Economic Environment

2.1.1 Global Economy

2.1.2 China's Economy

2.2 Development of Global and China's Automobile Markets

2.2.1 Development of Global Automobile Market

2.2.2 Production and Sales Volumes of Automobiles in China

2.2.3 China's Automotive Aftermarket

2.2.4 Development of the New Energy Vehicle Industry

2.3 Policy Environment for China's Automotive Radiator Industry

2.4 Development of Automotive Parts Markets

2.4.1 Analysis on Global Automotive Parts Market, 2014-2018

2.4.2 Analysis of China's Automotive Parts Market, 2014-2018

3 Analysis on Global and China's Automotive Radiator Industries, 2014-2018

3.1 Analysis on Global Supply of and Demand for Automotive Radiators

3.1.1 Supply

3.1.2 Demand

3.1.3 Demand for Automotive Radiators on Global OEM Market

3.1.4 Demand for Automotive Radiators on Global Automotive Aftermarket

3.2 Analysis on Supply of and Demand for Automotive Radiators in China

3.2.1 Production of Automotive Radiators in China

3.2.2 Demand for Automotive Radiators in China

3.2.3 Demand for Automotive Radiators on China's OEM Market

3.2.4 Demand for Automotive Radiators on China's Automotive Aftermarket

3.3 Analysis on Export of Automotive Radiators in China, 2014-2018

3.3.1 Overview of Export of Automotive Radiators in China

3.3.2 Major Destinations for China's Automotive Radiator Exports

3.4 Analysis on Costs of Automotive Radiator Production in China

3.4.1 Raw Material Costs

3.4.2 Other Costs

3.5 Price Trend of Automotive Radiators

4 Competition on the Automotive Radiator Market

4.1 Barriers to Entry

4.1.1 Technical Barrier

4.1.2 Brand Barrier

4.1.3 Fund Barrier

4.2 Competitive Landscape

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Upstream Raw Material Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Customers

4.2.3 Internal Competition

4.2.4 Potential Entrants

4.2.5 Substitutes for Automotive Radiators

5 Analysis of Major Automotive Radiator Manufacturers in China and Other Parts of the World, 2018-2019

5.1 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co. Ltd.

5.1.1 Enterprise Profile

5.1.2 Operation Performance

5.2 Shandong Houfeng Auto Radiator Co. Ltd.

5.3 Yangzhou Enterex Industrial Co. Ltd.

5.4 Yangzhou Tongshun Radiator Co. Ltd.

5.5 Shanghai Delang Auto Parts Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

5.6 Jiangxi Xintian Auto Industry Co. Ltd.

5.7 Yangzhou Sanye Radiator Co. Ltd.

5.8 Qingdao Toyo Auto Radiator Co. Ltd.

5.9 T.RAD (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd.

5.10 Weifang Hengan Radiator Group Co. Ltd.

5.11 Nanning Baling Technology Co. Ltd.

5.12 Wuxi Hongsheng Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

5.13 Foshan Nanhai Lei Te Automotive Parts Co. Ltd.

5.14 Taian Lumei Auto Radiator Co. Ltd.

5.15 Faret Auto Radiator (Tianjin) Co. Ltd.

5.16 Shandong Tongchuang Auto Cooling System Co. Ltd.

5.17 Mahle Behr GmbH & Co. KG

5.18 Tokyo Radiator Mfg. Co. Ltd.

6 Prospect of Global and China's Automotive Radiator Industries, 2019-2023

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of the Automotive Radiator Industry

6.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

6.1.2 Threats and Challenges

6.2 Forecast on Supply of Automotive Radiators

6.2.1 Global Supply of Automotive Radiators

6.2.2 Supply of Automotive Radiators in China

6.3 Forecast on Demand for Automotive Radiators

6.3.1 Global Demand for Automotive Radiators

6.3.2 Demand for Automotive Radiators in China

6.3.3 New Energy Vehicles

