Global Flat Glass Market Opportunities to 2024; Spurred by the Thriving Construction Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flat glass market was worth US$ 104.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 153.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2024.



The thriving construction industry is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing infrastructural expenditure on the construction of eco-friendly green buildings, which aid in minimizing carbon emissions into the environment, is also driving the market growth.



Flat glass is widely used in photovoltaic modules, e-glass structures and solar panels due to the rising need for clean energy across the globe. It is gradually replacing the traditionally materials like bricks, stone and wood. Insulated flat glass is transparent and recyclable, which reduces pollution and enhances the comfort for the inhabitants of the building.



Moreover, the flourishing automotive industry is another factor contributing to the market growth. The automobile manufacturers are increasingly employing tempered glass due to its shatterproof properties that can prevent severe injuries and possible life threats in case of accidents.

Other factors such as the implementation of nanotechnology to produce lightweight glazing glass and solar control panels coupled with the increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes are further creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global flat glass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global flat glass industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flat glass industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flat glass industry?

What is the structure of the global flat glass industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global flat glass industry?

What are the profit margins in the flat glass industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flat Glass Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Type

5.8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Float Glass

6.2 Sheet Glass

6.3 Rolled Glass



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Basic Float Glass

7.2 Toughened Glass

7.3 Coated Glass

7.4 Laminated Glass

7.5 Insulated

7.6 Extra Clear Glass

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Raw Material

8.1 Sand

8.2 Soda Ash

8.3 Recycled Glass

8.4 Dolomite

8.5 Limestone

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Safety and Security

9.2 Solar Control

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Type

10.1 Fabricated

10.2 Non-Fabricated



11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

11.1 Construction

11.2 Automotive

11.3 Solar Energy

11.4 Electronics

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis

16.1 Key Price Indicators

16.2 Price Structure

16.3 Margin Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Asahi Glass

17.3.2 Saint-Gobain

17.3.3 Guardian Industries

17.3.4 Nippon Sheet Glass

17.3.5 Central Glass

17.3.6 Cardinal Glass Industries

17.3.7 Fuyao Glass Industry Group

17.3.8 Sisecam Group

17.3.9 Taiwan Glass

17.3.10 CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

17.3.11 Vitro

17.3.12 DB Glass

17.3.13 Gulf Glass Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vgv5c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

