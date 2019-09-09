Global Flat Glass Market Opportunities to 2024; Spurred by the Thriving Construction Industry
The "Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flat glass market was worth US$ 104.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 153.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2024.
The thriving construction industry is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing infrastructural expenditure on the construction of eco-friendly green buildings, which aid in minimizing carbon emissions into the environment, is also driving the market growth.
Flat glass is widely used in photovoltaic modules, e-glass structures and solar panels due to the rising need for clean energy across the globe. It is gradually replacing the traditionally materials like bricks, stone and wood. Insulated flat glass is transparent and recyclable, which reduces pollution and enhances the comfort for the inhabitants of the building.
Moreover, the flourishing automotive industry is another factor contributing to the market growth. The automobile manufacturers are increasingly employing tempered glass due to its shatterproof properties that can prevent severe injuries and possible life threats in case of accidents.
Other factors such as the implementation of nanotechnology to produce lightweight glazing glass and solar control panels coupled with the increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes are further creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global flat glass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global flat glass industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flat glass industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flat glass industry?
- What is the structure of the global flat glass industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global flat glass industry?
- What are the profit margins in the flat glass industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Flat Glass Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Technology
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Type
5.8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Float Glass
6.2 Sheet Glass
6.3 Rolled Glass
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Basic Float Glass
7.2 Toughened Glass
7.3 Coated Glass
7.4 Laminated Glass
7.5 Insulated
7.6 Extra Clear Glass
7.7 Others
8 Market Breakup by Raw Material
8.1 Sand
8.2 Soda Ash
8.3 Recycled Glass
8.4 Dolomite
8.5 Limestone
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Safety and Security
9.2 Solar Control
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Type
10.1 Fabricated
10.2 Non-Fabricated
11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
11.1 Construction
11.2 Automotive
11.3 Solar Energy
11.4 Electronics
11.5 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
16.1 Key Price Indicators
16.2 Price Structure
16.3 Margin Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Asahi Glass
17.3.2 Saint-Gobain
17.3.3 Guardian Industries
17.3.4 Nippon Sheet Glass
17.3.5 Central Glass
17.3.6 Cardinal Glass Industries
17.3.7 Fuyao Glass Industry Group
17.3.8 Sisecam Group
17.3.9 Taiwan Glass
17.3.10 CSG Holding Co. Ltd.
17.3.11 Vitro
17.3.12 DB Glass
17.3.13 Gulf Glass Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vgv5c
