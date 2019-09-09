Industrial Catalyst Market Nears $24 Billion by 2024 - Insights Into Industry Performance, Recent Trends, Key Market Drivers & Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Catalyst Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to report, the global industrial catalyst market reached a value of US$ 18.8 Billion in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 23.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global industrial catalyst market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers



Rising demand for chemical products, fuels and petroleum refining capacities are some of the major factors which are increasing the usage of industrial catalysts.



A demand for eco-friendly fuels further propels the growth of the market as industrial catalysts help in meeting the fuel standards, increases operational efficiency and promotes clean fuel trends.



Growing consumption of fuels and other chemical products has resulted in the rapid growth of the petroleum industry, thereby boosting the demand for industrial catalysts.



Technological developments, rising urbanization and growing automation are the other factors driving the market growth.



Market Summary



The report has segmented the global industrial catalyst market on the basis of type, covering heterogenous catalysts, homogenous catalysts and biocatalysts.



On the basis of raw material used, mixed catalysts represent the largest segment followed by oxide, metallic, sulphide and organo-metallic catalysts.



The market is further analysed on the basis of key applications, where petroleum refinery accounts for the majority of the total share. It is followed by chemical synthesis, petrochemical and others.



Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the major market followed by North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Some of the key players operating in the market include Albemarle Corporation, Arkema, BASF Corporation, Clariant, Evonik and Industries, Exxon Mobil Chemical Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DOW Chemical Company and DuPont.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Industrial Catalyst Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Heterogenous Catalysts

6.2 Homogeneous Catalysts

6.3 Biocatalysts



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Mixed Catalysts

7.2 Oxide Catalysts

7.3 Metallic Catalysts

7.4 Sulphide Catalysts

7.5 Organometallic Catalysts



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Petroleum Refinery

8.2 Chemical Synthesis

8.3 Petrochemicals

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 Imports and Exports

10.1 Imports by Major Countries

10.2 Exports by Major Countries



11 Industrial Catalyst Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Albemarle Corporation

12.3.2 Arkema

12.3.3 BASF Corporation

12.3.4 Clariant AG

12.3.5 Evonik Industries AG

12.3.6 Exxon Mobil Chemical Corporation

12.3.7 AkzoNobel N.V.

12.3.8 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

12.3.9 The DOW Chemical Company

12.3.10 DuPont



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a4h95

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.