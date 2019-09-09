SubioMed to Attend American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society Annual Meeting in Chicago

Largest Meeting of its Kind for Foot and Ankle Orthopedics Featuring World Class Companies Including Wright Medical, Depuy, Zimmer Bionet and Stryker

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubioMed, Inc. (“SubioMed™” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the invention and development of Suspension Biomechanics™ technology addressing critical elements of gait and balance, today announced that it will be attending the American Society of Foot and Ankle Annual Meeting being held September 12-15, 2019 in Chicago.



The premier meeting for orthopedic foot and ankle education, the AOFAS Annual Meeting features renowned speakers, the latest research and surgical advancements, and opportunities to connect with orthopedic specialists from around the world.

Brian Bowen, Executive VP for SubioMed, Inc. will attend this world-class meeting where he will participate in targeted meetings with physicians and corporate leaders in the medical and consumer space with the intent to explore collaborative co-development, investment, and distribution opportunities.

“Attending the highly respected AOFAS Annual Meeting is beneficial to SubioMed as we further develop our portfolio and execute our commercialization strategy. Importantly, influential physicians and corporate leaders with whom we would consider working will be present, along with potential future investors,” commented Mr. Bowen.

Physical issues surrounding biomechanics of the lower extremities are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality effecting millions of patients worldwide. SubioMed intends to address this problem by commercializing technology invented by Barry Butler DPM. Dr. Butler has been in practice 28 years and is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery (ABPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS).

For more information on SubioMed, please visit our website at www.subiomed.com .

About SubioMed

SubioMed™ is pioneering the invention and development of Suspension Biomechanics technology aimed at improving lower extremity biomechanics and its effect on the skeletal structure during human locomotion.

Contact

Patrick Kullmann

Chief Executive Officer

(763) 516-1029

info@subiomed.com



