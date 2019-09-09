Associa Cares Donates $20,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in Bahamas

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has donated $20,000 to All Hands and Hearts to help assist residents of the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The Category 5 hurricane crashed into the islands and has been recorded as the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Atlantic basin since 1935. The historic storm significantly damaged or destroyed many buildings and homes, especially on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

The funds will be used to efficiently and effectively address the immediate and long-term needs of communities affected by natural disasters. Working through All Hands and Hearts, these resources will help families and communities recover by building safe and resilient schools, homes, and other community infrastructures.

“This historic Category 5 hurricane was both powerful and slow-moving, causing complete destruction and chaos in its path,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “The bravery and courage of the residents of the Bahamas who endured its wrath have been inspiring. Associa Cares wanted to provide assistance to as many residents as possible and to let them know they are not alone in their time of need.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.