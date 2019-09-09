Global $3.2 Billion Fabric Filters Market, 2019 to 2024 - Stringent Regulations Related to Emissions & Treatment of Industrial Effluents Drives Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fabric Filters Market by Type (Liquid and Air Filter Media), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market study aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments such as providers, applications, organization size, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The fabric filters market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The fabric filters market is driven by various factors such as stringent regulations related to the treatment of industrial waste, requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities, and a growing manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



The air filter media segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period



Air filter media is the faster-growing segment of the fabric filters market, by type. Air filter media is further segmented into three types, namely, nonwoven fabrics, fiber glass, and filter paper. The nonwoven fabrics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to their good absorbency, resilience, and elasticity.



The food & beverage end-use industry is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The food & beverage industry requires large volumes of water for beverage production, processing, boiling & cooling, and conditioning of raw materials. Fabric filters are used during the water filtration processes. Air filtration is also an important procedure in the food & beverage industry, and fabric filters are used for air filtration to control odors & humidity and to minimize air-borne contamination of food. Rapidly growing population is expected to boost the food & beverage industry, which in turn, is likely to drive the fabric filters market in this segment.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing population and urbanization. The increasing developments in the food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, power generation, and pharmaceutical industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia are providing huge opportunities for the fabric filters market. South America is projected to be the second-fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The fabric filters market comprises major players such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Kimberly-Clark (US), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), 3M(US), American Fabric Filter (US), APC Filtration (Canada), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Donaldson Filtration Solutions (Ireland), Eagle Nonwovens Inc. (US), Irema Ireland (Ireland), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Norafin Industries (Germany), Nordic Air Filtration (Denmark), Sandler AG (Germany), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (Georgia), and TWE Group (Germany).

The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the fabric filters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fabric Filters Market

4.2 Liquid Filter Media Market, By Type

4.3 Air Filter Media Market, By Type

4.4 Fabric Filters Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Fabric Filters Market, By Key Countries

4.6 APAC Fabric Filters Market, By End-Use Industry and Country, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations Related to Emissions and Treatment of Industrial Effluents

5.2.1.2 Need for A Safe Working Environment in Manufacturing Sites

5.2.1.3 Growing Manufacturing Sector in Southeast Asia

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Emerging Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Wastewater Treatment Due to Depleting Freshwater Resources

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Fabric Filters Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid Filter Media

6.2.1 Woven Fabrics

6.2.1.1 Monofilament

6.2.1.1.1 Flexibility is the Major Characteristic of Monofilament Fabrics

6.2.1.2 Multifilament

6.2.1.2.1 Multifilament Fabrics are Uv-Resistant and Can Be Customized as Per Applications

6.2.2 Nonwoven Fabrics

6.2.2.1 Melt Blown

6.2.2.1.1 Random Fiber Orientation and Low-To-Moderate Web Strength of Melt-Blown Fabrics are Boosting their Demand

6.2.2.2 Needle Felt

6.2.2.2.1 Good Strength-Elongation Ratio and Permeability Characteristics of Needle Felt are Increasing Its Demand

6.3 Air Filter Media

6.3.1 Nonwoven Fabrics

6.3.1.1 Various Design Possibilities Owing to the Versatility of the Structure of Nonwoven Fabrics are Influencing the Market Positively

6.3.2 Fiberglass

6.3.2.1 Fiberglass has Good Mechanical Properties and Can Be Made By Various Types of Glass According to Its Applications

6.3.3 Filter Paper

6.3.3.1 Properties of Filter Paper Such as Good Porosity, Particle Retention, and Wet Strength are the Market Drivers



7 Fabric Filters Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverage

7.2.1 There are Stringent Regulations About Disinfection and Purification of Water, Which are Boosting the Market in This End-Use Industry

7.3 Metal & Mining

7.3.1 Regulations Pertaining to the Elimination of Environmental Contamination From Heavy Metals and Toxins are Fueling the Fabric Filters Demand

7.4 Chemical

7.4.1 Pollution Control and Wastewater Filtration are Among the Major Applications of Fabric Filters in This End-Use Industry

7.5 Pharmaceutical

7.5.1 Water Filtration is Crucial for Producing Pure and Pyrogen-Free Water

7.6 Power Generation

7.6.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations are Likely to Drive the Demand for Fabric Filters in This Segment

7.7 Others



8 Fabric Filters Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 With A Large Manufacturing Sector, China is A Major Consumer of Fabric Filters Globally

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 Government Initiatives About Wastewater Recycling and the Development of the Power Generation Industry are Propelling the Market

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 The Development of the Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries is Driving the Market

8.2.4 Australia

8.2.4.1 Increased Demand From Metal & Mining and Food & Beverage Industries is Driving the Market

8.2.5 Rest of APAC

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Presence of A Strong Food & Beverage Industry and Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Environmental Safety are Boosting the Market

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Growing Investments in the Power Generation Industry are Favorable for the Market Growth

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 The Country has A Large Food & Beverage Industry, Which Generates High Demand for Filtration Systems

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 About 95% of the Wastewater Volume in the Country is Treated According to the Highest Eu Standards

8.4.2 UK

8.4.2.1 The Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries are the Major Contributors to the Country's Economy

8.4.3 France

8.4.3.1 The Development of Large Water and Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure is Likely to Propel the Use of Fabric Filters

8.4.4 Russia

8.4.4.1 The Recovery of the Economy is Triggering Growth in Various Industries, Which is Positive for the Market Growth

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.5.1 The Government is Making Investments to Facilitate the Growth of Various Manufacturing Industries

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.6.1 Rapid Industrialization and the Presence of A Well-Developed Water Treatment Sector are Driving the Demand for Fabric Filters

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 The Country has A Huge Base for Several Manufacturing Industries, Including Metal & Mining and Chemical

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.2.1 The Development of Desalination Units to Cater to the Demand for Clean Water is Boosting the Use of Fabric Filters

8.5.3 Qatar

8.5.3.1 Increased Power Generation CAPACity is Fueling the Use of Fabric Filters

8.5.4 South Africa

8.5.4.1 Presence of an Established Food & Beverage Industry is Profitable for the Market

8.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 With A Growing Industrial Sector (Food & Beverage and Metal & Mining Being the Major Ones), Brazil is A Lucrative Market for Fabric Filters

8.6.2 Chile

8.6.2.1 The Strong Growth of the Industrial Sector, Including the Chemical, Food & Beverage, and Mining Industries, is Helping in the Market Growth

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.2.1 Visionary Players

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Players

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Ranking of Key Players

9.6 Competitive Scenario

9.6.1 Investment & Expansion

9.6.2 New Product Launch

9.6.3 Merger & Acquisition



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

10.2 Lydall, Inc.

10.3 Valmet

10.4 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

10.5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.6 Clear Edge

10.7 Fibertex Nonwovens

10.8 Hollingsworth & Vose

10.9 Johns Manville

10.10 Sefar AG

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 3M

10.11.2 American Fabric Filter

10.11.3 APC Filtration

10.11.4 Autotech Nonwovens

10.11.5 Berry Global, Inc.

10.11.6 Donaldson Filtration Solutions

10.11.7 Eagle Nonwovens Inc.

10.11.8 Irema Ireland

10.11.9 Mann+Hummel

10.11.10 Norafin Industries

10.11.11 Nordic Air Filtration

10.11.12 Sandler AG

10.11.13 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc

10.11.14 Twe Group



