Orgenesis to Present at the 2019 Janney Healthcare Conference

Presentation Scheduled for Tuesday, September 10th at 12:35 PM Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc . (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a leading cell and gene therapy enabling company providing centralized CDMO manufacturing and development services through its subsidiary MTH Global, Inc., as well as localized point-of-care development and processing centers, today announced that Vered Caplan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Janney Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10th at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference is being held September 9-10, 2019 at The Union League Club in New York City.



A live webcast and replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website at: https://ir.orgenesis.com/ir-calendar .

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. The Company operates through two platforms: (i) a point-of-care (“POCare”) cell therapy platform (“PT”) and (ii) a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) platform conducted through its subsidiary, Masthercell Global. Through its PT business, the Company’s aim is to further the development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (“ATMPs”) through collaborations and in-licensing with other pre-clinical and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies and research and healthcare institutes to bring such ATMPs to patients. The Company out-licenses these ATMPs through regional partners to whom it also provides regulatory, pre-clinical and training services to support their activity in order to reach patients in a point-of-care hospital setting. Through the Company’s CDMO platform, it is focused on providing contract manufacturing and development services for biopharmaceutical companies. Additional information is available at: www.orgenesis.com.

