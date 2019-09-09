Family Office Exchange Looks to the Future with New Leadership

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 30 years of collective intelligence, Family Office Exchange (FOX) is at the forefront of identifying trends that affect families of wealth, private family businesses, and family offices. The team at FOX foresees dramatic change and industry disruption over the next decade and is taking steps to continue to evolve in their role as a visionary thought leader.



FOX has installed a new executive leadership team and is deepening research expertise with the launch of a new Global Institute for Enterprise Families. The Institute will further FOX’s goal of providing members with thought leadership, gold standard best practices, and unique research.

According to Sara Hamilton, CEO and Founder, “We are committed to supporting multi-generational families as they face critical transition issues. We look forward to the opportunities ahead for FOX and our ability to respond to the challenges the industry will be putting at our doorsteps. We plan to remain independent, insightful, and responsive to our members’ needs and challenges.”

FOX continues to focus on providing objective guidance, continuous learning, and peer exchange to help members achieve lasting impact. The new members of the FOX executive team are:

Bill Sullivan , President, will lead FOX in helping members to understand and plan for future transitions in the family enterprise, the family business, and the family office. He will spearhead thought leadership and provide new insights on critical issues like technology disruption and the future of wealth management. Bill previously served as the Global Head of Financial Services Market Intelligence at Capgemini and brings deep industry knowledge. FOX will benefit from his understanding of the role that disruption and innovation will play in transforming the industry.

Maarten de Groot will co-chair the Global Institute for Enterprise Families with Founder and CEO, Sara Hamilton. Maarten is currently a FOX member running a large Dutch family office in the Netherlands. Prior to this role, he developed and managed a successful multi-family office for over ten years. Maarten has conducted extensive family research globally through his PhD work at VU University School of Business and Economics in Amsterdam.

