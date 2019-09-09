Global Microdisplay Market Nears $3 Billion by 2024, Witnessing a CAGR of Approx 21% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microdisplay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microdisplay market was worth US$ 926 Million in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2,979 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 21% during 2019-2024.



Some of the chief characteristics of microdisplays include high resolution, excellent picture quality, low power consumption and compact size. Owing to these advantages, they find wide applications across industries such as military and defense, consumer electronics and healthcare. The increasing popularity of augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and the development of high-definition and ultra-high-definition microdisplay screens are among the critical factors driving the demand for microdisplays in these industries.



For instance, AR and VR headsets require highly advanced microdisplays to offer the best performance to the user. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for lightweight and compact VR glasses which are made using large-area microdisplays. Apart from this, HMDs are extensively used in the gaming, sports and entertainment sectors in products such as TV sets, tablets, smartphones and cameras, thus further catalyzing the demand for these screens.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Microdisplay Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Resolution

5.6 Market Breakup by Brightness

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Near-To-Eye (NTE) Devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Head-Up Display (HUD)

6.3 Projector

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

7.3 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

7.4 Digital Light Processing (DLP)



8 Market Breakup by Resolution

8.1 Lower Than HD

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 HD

8.3 FHD

8.4 Higher Than FHD



9 Market Breakup by Brightness

9.1 Less Than 500 Nits

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 500-1,000 Nits

9.3 More Than 1,000 Nits



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Consumer

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Industrial and Enterprise

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

10.5 Sports and Entertainment

10.6 Retail and Hospitality

10.7 Medical

10.8 Education

10.9 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis

15.1 Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Margin Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Kopin Corporation

16.3.2 Himax Technologies, Inc.

16.3.3 eMagin Corporation

16.3.4 WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.

16.3.5 Microtips Technology, LLC

16.3.6 Universal Display Corporation

16.3.7 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

16.3.8 Micron Technology Inc.

16.3.9 LG Display Co. Ltd.

16.3.10 Seiko Epson Corporation

16.3.11 Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

16.3.12 Jasper Display Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nx4l6

