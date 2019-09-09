FirstBank Commemorates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Friday on September 13

Free Hispanic-inspired treats available at branches in Colorado and Arizona

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” will observe National Hispanic Heritage Month with “Fiesta Friday” on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Free Hispanic-inspired food and treats will be available at select branches, including FirstBank Spanish Banking Centers, in Colorado and Arizona from noon to 3:00 p.m.

“We value diversity in all our communities. Fiesta Friday is an opportunity for us to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate the Hispanic cultures which make Colorado and Arizona unique,” said Emily Robinson, COO of FirstBank. “We encourage everyone to join the festivities.”

Food and treats available at Fiesta Friday events include Hispanic delicacies from popular local vendors in both Colorado and Arizona, including Hot Dogs La Yaquesita, Cazadores Mexican Grill, Tacos El Bueno, La Vecinidad del Chavo, and El Taquito. The event is first come, first served, while supplies last.

For more information, please visit https://efirstbankblog.com/fiestafriday/. The complete list of participating branches and local vendors is as follows:

1559 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ: Hot Dogs La Yaquesita and A Sweet Party

0011 W. Beaver Creek Rd., Avon, CO: Los Torres

3801 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO: S and A Catering and Sweets

18521 Green Valley Ranch Blvd., Denver, CO: La Vecinidad del Chavo

4322 W. 9th Street Rd., Greeley, CO: Cazadores Mexican Grill

3990 E. 104th Ave., Thornton, CO: El Taquito, Payasita Estellita, and Jumpers Juanelo

5815 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO: Tacos El Bueno

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

Member FDIC

Chandra Brin FirstBank 303-235-1402 chandra.brin@efirstbank.com



